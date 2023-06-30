Nine-year-old Ruby Bennefield is a 4-H member raising two pigs for her livestock project. She will show these pigs at the Park County Fair in July.
One of Ruby’s pigs is a Catch A Pig that a sponsor purchased. She is required to send her sponsor a letter each month to update the progress of her animals.
The Flume will follow Ruby’s project progress. The following is Letter 3, reproduced as written:
Dear Mr. and Mrs. Ostertag I went to the High Altitude pig show. I had so much fun. The night before we got a Ramp and we trained them to go in the trailer We woke the pigs up at six a.m. They were realy sleepy but once they were awake they got in no problem. We got them in the pen and fed, brushed, and got everything ready. We washed Fred and George and I brushed them both a little to hard and they both turned red after an hour they looked fine. I started getting reddy for the show. I was in the 10th and 11th classes George the catch a pig was in the 10th class and Fred was in the 11th class. When I put them in separate pens George was fine but Fred was going crazy I called him pigzilla. He bruised his nose because he was so wild. I showed George at 2:00 p.m. I got 4th place with George then I switched pigs and got 3rd place with Fred. I’m so proud of my pigs. I love them.
Sincerely, Ruby
Thank you
