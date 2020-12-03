We at The Flume were deeply saddened by the news that Jean Brody passed away Nov. 18 after a lengthy battle with bronchiectasis. Our hearts and prayers go out to those fortunate enough to have known her best.
Jean’s columns have been proudly published regularly in The Flume, and a number of other publications around the state and beyond, for many years. Her columns always revealed her vivacious spirit and zest for life, as well as her love for family, her compassion for animals and her remarkable knack for finding humor and conjuring up laughter during even the most difficult of circumstances.
Jean’s columns often prompted both tears and laughter in readers – sometimes all in the same paragraph. But more importantly, Jean’s writing served as a seemingly unguarded window to her own soul. Unfailingly honest and genuine in her tone, Jean did us all the service of truly letting us know her through her columns.
The skill to express one’s self clearly through the written word, as Jean so effortlessly did, is an acquired skill to be sure. The willingness to expose one’s self through his or her writing, as Jean did week after week on these pages, is a selfless act of courage and kindness extending far beyond what most writers are willing to offer. For that, we all owe a solemn debt of gratitude to Jean.
Jean always signed off at the end of her columns with “The view from the mountain is wondrous.” Well, Jean, the view isn’t the same without being privy to your down home style of spinning stories each week. We will miss your wit, your wisdom and your words. We, as readers, will miss you, too, whether we ever had the pleasure of meeting you personally or not.
Here’s hoping your view is more wondrous than ever, Jean.
