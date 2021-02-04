A new place to hang a hat, play a game, sleep overnight and cook a meal in a brand new kitchen in Alma opened in December 2020.
“The Treeline Hostel is a newly renovated lodge on Main Street. in Alma, Colorado,” said Max O’Neill owner, founder and creator of the Treeline Hostel. “We offer affordable accommodations including beds for rent and private rooms.”
O’Neill is the owner and is assisted by Sam Armfield, partner, and Shamus Gannon, manager.
“Our mission is to offer affordable shared accommodations to make visiting the Colorado high country more accessible to budget-minded travelers,” said O’Neill. “We strive to have the lowest prices in Park and Summit County while providing a clean and fun atmosphere for travelers.”
There are four private queen rooms, one private queen room with a bunk bed, one private six-bed bunk room, one private two-bed bunk room and one shared six-bed bunk room.
All of the rooms have access to the shared bathrooms throughout the hostel with two bathrooms on each floor of the three floor building.
The price to rent a bed starts at $40 a night and private rooms start at $60.
Unlike some hostels, travelers do not need to bring their own bedding. Towels are not provided, but are available to rent for five dollars per person.
In addition to comfortable rooms and beds, TH offers various lounge areas with sofas and pillows where hostellers can relax, chat with other travelers, enjoy game and movie nights and chomp on pizza chased by pitchers of beer from South Park Saloon.
There is also a large modern kitchen with all the amenities of home. Travelers can play the old-time piano, which has most of the keys in good musical order.
“We anticipate February through March to be busy with spring break and ski season and July through August to be busy with all of the summer activities available in the area, including hiking, biking, rafting, fly fishing, and, of course, Alma’s annual festival, Festival in the Clouds,” O’Neill said.
What is a hostel?
A hostel is “an inn or an inexpensive lodging facility for usually young travelers that typically has dormitory-style sleeping arrangements and sometimes offers meals and planned activities,” states the website, www.merriam-webster.com.
Sometimes a hostel is referred to as a “youth hostel.” TH has no age limit and accepts mature adults, children of all ages, and is well-equipped for people with disabilities.
Budget is one reason to choose a hostel, another is the opportunity to use the kitchen to cook your own meals. And, many enjoy the opportunity to meet other adventurers, share stories and make new friends.
“Hotels often lack social interaction,” writes Lauren Marinigh on the Hostelling International USA website, www.hisusa.org. “You usually check in and stay in your room, or leave the hotel completely. You can stay for an entire week in a hotel and not meet a single other person or talk to anyone but the hotel receptionist.”
Some hostels require that hostellers do daily chores as part of their stay. Travelers staying at the TH in Alma do not have to do chores. In fact, it would be hard to find a chore to complete as the TH is sparkly and spotless.
Occasionally, hostels get a bad reputation. This can be in part due to the horror film, “Hostel,” a 2005 film thatfeatures an organization that tortures and kills kidnapped tourists. (Keep in mind this is a fictional movie and two of the TH owners, Max and Shamus, are native sons, having been raised in Alma, and they both vouch for Sam.)
More about the owners
O’Neill and Gannon were both born and raised in Alma which was a driving factor for their choice of Alma for this business.
O’Neill travelled the world, visiting and living in many places, and when he returned to Alma, he saw the need for affordable lodging. Thus, the TH was born. Armfield, who is originally from Maine, met O’Neill 10 years ago and came to visit Colorado, fell in love with O’Neill’s vision and plopped himself in the high altitude of Alma to stay. Thus, Armfield joined O’Neill and Gannon in the business.
All three members of the TH dream team have experience working in the hospitality industry and are excited to serve Colorado high country travelers.
How to make a reservation
TH is located at 12 South Main Street in Alma, and their website is www.treelinehostel.com.
Reservations can be made directly on the TH website and on Airbnb. It is most budget-friendly to book a reservation directly via the TH website.
Customers do not need to be a member of a hostel association in order to stay at TH.
TH owners and managers want readers to know that they are happy to bring affordable accommodations to Alma and share everything they love about the area with travelers from all over the world. When in Alma, stop in and they will be happy to give visitors a tour of the hostel.
