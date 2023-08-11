The Platte Canyon School District RE-1 finalized the sale of the property located at 599 Rosalie Road in Bailey. John and Beth Woodward purchased the property. The Woodwards have indicated that they will soon quitclaim deed the property to Woodward Hi-Altitude Cattle, LLC.
PCSD will use the proceeds of the sale for the immediate benefit of students.
