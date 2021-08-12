The Middle Way of Garo, is a therapeutic horsemanship facility and sanctuary for animals. It is now the forever home of the three wild mustangs adopted this summer. In an effort to help the horses acclimate to human presence, they are announcing Mustang Mondays where they are inviting people to come out to view the horses and see the progress that has been made.
The first Mustang Monday was held August 2 and about a dozen people came in spite of the rain to view the horses. Due to the weather, visitors were unable to interact with the horses, but were able to watch the feeding process from the shed. All in attendance were thrilled at the opportunity and many said they would return hoping for a chance to offer them treats. Lori Araki, President explained the role of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the plight of the mustangs, and the efforts to rescue these three and keep them together. She explained that The Middle Way was started to offer therapeutic riding to children and veterans, making sure no one is turned away due to their inability to pay. They also wanted to offer a sanctuary for horses and other animals.
The three wild horses had been running wild and free for years in the Sand Wash Basin outside Craig, Colorado. Razzle is 15 and mother to Dazzle who is 12 and her daughter Felicity who is six. They were rounded up and captured in January by the BLM, the agency responsible for managing the wild horse population in the United States. The plight of these majestic animals is explained in detail at https://americanwildhorsecampaign.org.
These three horses, lovingly referred to as The Painted Ladies were captured and taken to a holding center in Canyon City until offered for adoption June 18. They were kept standing in holding pens and then processed, which was being herded into a chute that was small, inhibiting their ability to move around. They were measured, aged by their teeth, vaccinated, dewormed and freeze branded. Now adopted by The Middle Way, Araki has been carefully and patiently working with the horses. She has been applying positive reinforcement while feeding and has sat quietly in the corral while they eat and has begun to get them to take hay from her hand.
“We are very careful now not to push these three mares into a flight, fight, or freeze response,” explained Araki.
In order to help with the gentle approach and getting the horses used to positive human interaction, they will be holding Mustang Mondays, giving people the opportunity to see the horses and perhaps even give them a treat. Visitors are welcome to bring carrots or apples cut into small pieces or store-bought treats specifically for horses. They will not eat sweet feeds at this time.
Mustang Mondays will be every Monday at 6 p.m. until the weather gets too cold and will resume again next spring. To get to the horses, take County Road 24 off Highway 9 at Garo. Go 1.2 miles on CR24 to Reinecter Road. Turn left on Reinecter and go .8 miles. Turn left through the green gate and park on the left. When nearing the horses, walk slowly and quietly. There will be volunteers there to take you further and explain the process.
The Miracle Way is a 501c3 non-profit, and all donations are tax deductible. Donations would help greatly in providing a safe forever home for the three Painted Ladies, other animals at the sanctuary and supporting activities. Due to the necessity of the Painted Ladies being kept separate from the other horses, a well is needed to provide water without having to haul it from the main farm, electricity is needed in the shed and to operate the well, and there is a big need for hay. Anyone wishing to help with one of the major projects is asked to contact Lori Araki at 828-208-0967.
