Week of Oct. 18-24
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 17 animal control calls, 11 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 60 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 342 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 455 with the following arrests:
Jesse Vincent Crivello from Bailey was arrested 10/18/21 on charges of telephone-obstruct service; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a PR bond 10/18/21.
David Amos Eddy from Bailey was arrested 10/18/21 on charges of 3rd degree assault. He was sentenced to 135 days with a scheduled release date of 3/2/2022.
Alexis Glenn Fitch from Dillon was arrested 10/21/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. She was released on a $100 cash/surety bond 10/21/21.
Louis Danny Hernandez from Litchfield, AZ was arrested 10/19/21 on charges of protection order violation-criminal. He was released on a $500 PR bond 10/19/21.
Valerie Jean Jones from Fairplay was arrested 10/20/21 on charges of 3rd degree assault; criminal mischief-$1k-$5k; domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a PR bond 10/20/21.
Fe M Kopper from Denver was arrested 10/22/21 on 3 warrants from Park County for (1) failure to appear DUI w/ 3 priors (2) failure to appear-open fire/burn violation (3) failure to appear-obstructing a peace officer. She is still in custody.
Catherine Ann Martin from Bailey was arrested 10/19/21 on charges of 3rd degree assault-know/reckless cause injury; domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a PR bond 10/19/21.
