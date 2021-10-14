The South Park High School Burros have already made their mark on the volleyball court this season by emerging as a playoff contender and pulling off its first victory over Cotopaxi since 2016.
The Burros hope to continue their recent climb to prominence in the coming weeks with a match against the Sargent Oct. 19, another against Cripple Creek-Victor Oct. 21 and a final league contest against Center Oct. 23.
The Burros, currently 5-7 overall and 2-2 in 2A/1A West Central League play, trail only Custer County in the standings with Cotopaxi and Cripple Creek-Victor in third and fourth places, respectively.
One obvious reason for South Park’s success this season has been the all-around play of senior and team leader Mikayla Batts. Batts is second in the conference with a .203 kill percentage (25 kills on 64 attempts). She ranks fourth in the conference in assists with 28 ninth in service aces with 13 and fifth in the conference in digs with 64.
Teammate Lindsay Wishowski, a junior, is fifth among conference players with 26 kill shots to her credit. Wishowski has also been exceptional at the net and ranks third among conference players with 16 blocks.
Kelsey Hunt, a junior is third among conference players with 34 assists. Hunt also ranks 1oth in the conference in service aces with 10.
Trinity Walker (40), CharliArellano (37), Graci Downare (32), Graci Arellano (29), Hunt (28) and Wishowski (23) are also among the league’s best in digs.
Perhaps most notable is the fact that Walker and Charli Arellano are freshmen, and Downare is a sophomore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.