Approximately 50 to 60 people filled the amphitheater at Eleven Mile Reservoir for a lively and informative presentation of the wildlife in Colorado by Colorado Wildlife Officer Ian Petkash. Petkash started the demonstration by finding out who had traveled the farthest and the winner was from Fort Collins.
Petkash entertained and informed the audience with an interactive discussion of what a wildlife officer does, which is far more than just the law enforcement portion of the job. He kept the audience guessing as he presented different hides, antlers, horns explaining the differences in each animal as well as what constitutes wildlife vs domestic. The children and even the adults enjoyed trying to answer his many “what do you think this is?” questions and he patiently answered the variety of questions.
Petkash used the opportunity to inform the participants of the effectiveness of the bear scare program. He explained that just trapping the bear and moving it to another location has not been that successful and often times the bear will either continue “his naughty habits” at the new location or find their way back to where they were trapped.
“One bear I trapped, I took 250 miles and he was back in two days,” he exclaimed. A better method is creating a negative experience when releasing the bear from the location where he was trapped. Pepper spray bullets are used along with gun fire and firework type explosives while Petkash and his K-9 partner, Sampson chase the bear yelling and barking. Petkash explained that this method has proven to be effective as the bear, who is very intelligent, will not revisit the location after such a frightening experience.
He concluded the presentation with a demonstration of how his dog Sampson retrieves evidence to help him make a case against someone who has hunted illegally. Petkash had hidden some cartridges and a hand gun in an area adjacent to the amphitheater full of high grass. He instructed the dog to work and the dog found both items in a relatively short time. Even after the dog pointed them out, Park Ranger Kelli Lewis, who was assisting Petkash was unable to see them at first glance.
“We are planning to have more educational type programs like this at the park,” said Lewis. All programs offered are free of charge and open to the public as well as the campers in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.