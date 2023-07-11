The United States Forest Service is conducting a prescribed fire burn on the Pike National Forest in Buffalo Creek on Wednesday, July 12.
Smoke will be visible from 11:00 a.m. until sunset.
Please do not call 911 for this.
For more information, contact Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Office in Pueblo at 719-553-1400
