The second notice of the Guffey Community Charter School board of directors elections will be posted around Guffey on March 25, with the election on Wednesday, April 19. There are three seats up for election with five candidates running. Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps and Chris Peterson are re-running for their current seats and, so far, Mary Dunn and Rob Swanson are also running.

Local resident Victoria Wertgen has volunteered to be the election official. To vote one has to reside in the Southern Park County Fire Protection District, #9 and be 18 years or older. Voting will be at the school from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

