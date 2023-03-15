The second notice of the Guffey Community Charter School board of directors elections will be posted around Guffey on March 25, with the election on Wednesday, April 19. There are three seats up for election with five candidates running. Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps and Chris Peterson are re-running for their current seats and, so far, Mary Dunn and Rob Swanson are also running.
Local resident Victoria Wertgen has volunteered to be the election official. To vote one has to reside in the Southern Park County Fire Protection District, #9 and be 18 years or older. Voting will be at the school from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
The eighth grade tea was March 8, and the two graduating seniors gave a progress report on their 8th Grade Projects. One eighth grader is pursuing mechanical engineering as a career and is working with Guffey resident Bill Soux on welding.
The other eighth grader is pursuing a military path and is taking steps to be successful in high school and is working with the ROTC and recruiters.
“The spring conferences on Feb 23 with the parents and students went well,” said principal/administrator Jacob Sampson.
The middle school students are working with Annie from the McGinnity Foundation on mini-grant writing skills. The McGinnity Foundation donated the Tower Garden hydroponics system to the school.
The school would like the hydroponics and garden to be self-sufficient. The school also plans on working with Dana and Stacey from the Guffey Bakery next door on their raised beds and garden, said Sampson.
The board workshop will be March 18 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at the school. The workshop covers the administrator evaluation, school calendar, policy and governance issues and is open to the public.
“The school is run by the Carver Method of policy governance, which tries to keep things simple, easy to understand and not confusing,” said Peterson. All the school’s policies can be found on their website: www.guffeyschool.org.
Board members present were Amy Owen, Dean Wilson, Lawrence Epps, Chris Peterson, and Ashley Stone, chair for this meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 5:47 p.m. All meetings are open to the public on the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m..
Don’t forget the school’s Earth Day celebration on April 20. There will be a work day, and many volunteers and some supplies will be needed; the school will be starting to construct their outdoor raised beds for the garden. There will also be the Environmental Film Festival, and proceeds from ticket sales will go to the school/community garden project.
Remember the Pie Palooza will be May 11, so all you bakers be thinking of that special pie you make and maybe your pie will be Grand Champion – Best in Show.
