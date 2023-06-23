Elite bicyclists from all over the world are speeding through Alma, Fairplay and Hartsel this month as part of the ninth edition of the Trans America Bike Race, which takes cyclists 4,300 miles across ten states, with no support. Racers must be completely self-sufficient.
On June 4, 46 racers began their trek to Yorktown, Virginia, from Astoria, Oregon. It will take racers 15 to 40 days to complete the course, and it is not uncommon for racers to be within a day’s ride of the person ahead of them.
The evening of June 11 saw not only record amounts of hail in South Park, but also the leader of the race, Omar Di Felice, 41, of Italy, climbing up Hoosier Pass, while being pummeled by hail and heavy rain. Di Felice then sped down to Alma and Fairplay with a brief stop for a meal at Fairplay’s Casa Sanchez. Although Di Felice was now headed down to lower elevation, the hail and rain continued to follow him as he pedaled down U.S. Highway 9, through Hartsel, only to find the road from Hartsel to Guffey closed due to eight inches of hail covering the road and multiple car accidents.
While waiting for the road to open, Di Felice enjoyed a meal at the Highline Cafe in Hartsel, along with many stranded motorists. Did the other customers in the restaurant know they were dining in the presence of one of the top ultra bicyclists in the world, currently in first place?
“I raced in 2019 and came in third place,” Di Felice said. “My strategy is sleep, I sleep about three hours a night, while the others only sleep one hour.”
Racer Di Felice then grabbed a nap in a home in Hartsel and headed out on the highway towards Guffey and Cañon City at 2:30 a.m. Yes, 2:30 a.m. It is not uncommon for cyclists in this race to bike 200 to 300 miles per day, often catching sleep on a picnic table, at the side of the road or in a post office for a couple hours.
This bicycle race takes the no support/no sag wagon rule seriously. What this means is, unlike the Race Across America (RAAM), Trans Am cyclists must find their own food, water, bicycle tires, tools, places to stay and their own internal encouragement.
In contrast, the RAAM riders have a crew providing supplies and navigational support, dry clothes, a place to rest in a climate-controlled vehicle and a cheering team. The Trans Am rider can face loneliness in addition to the physical challenges.
“You have conversations with yourself that you normally wouldn’t have.” said Isaac Scott, Trans Am racer from Michigan who is currently in the top ten.
Obtaining supplies can also be a challenge.
“There is a part of Montana where there are no supplies for 140 miles,” said Scott. “Another cyclist and I made it to a convenience store at 6:30 a.m. after riding all night. The store owner opened at 7:30 a.m., even though the sign said it would open at 7 a.m. The owner told us, ‘It’s Montana, we open when we open.’”
This is Scott’s first time racing across America. In the past, he toured across the U.S. on the northern route, at his own pace, cycling 100 miles a day.
“The extra hundred miles of riding a day really makes a difference,” Scott said.
When Scott, who has a commercial driver’s license, is not racing across the country, he works in the trucking industry and is a husband and a father to two boys, Wyatt, 7, and Doc, 3.
This year race participants are male and female, with the oldest female competing at age 65, Birgit Zimmermann of Germany. In 2016, Lael Wilcox became the first female and first American to win. This year’s race includes cyclists from Poland, Austria, India, Canada, Italy, England, Germany and the U.S.
The record time for the race is currently held by Abdullah Zeinab of Australia, who completed the 2019 race in 16 days, nine hours and 56 minutes.
Not only do racers need to find their own bicycle parts, they also need to find their own medical care. Tani Hacker of Austria was holding her own in the top ten when she had a neck injury. She treated it with a brace, but the potholes and bumps in Kansas were too painful, resulting in Hacker stopping the race over halfway through.
The race website is: https://transambikerace.com. Readers can scroll down on the first page and track the racers as they climb Hoosier Pass and eventually make it to the Virginia coastline.
