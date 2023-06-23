Omar Di Felice

Trans Am Bike Racer Omar Di Felice of Italy gears up after a burger at the Highline Cafe in Hartsel, ready to ride through sleet, snow and hail. Di Felice is currently leading the race, with Henri Do of Canada trailing him by a half day. 

 (Photo by Lori Bennett/The Flume)

Elite bicyclists from all over the world are speeding through Alma, Fairplay and  Hartsel this month as part of the ninth edition of the Trans America Bike Race, which takes cyclists 4,300 miles across ten states, with no support. Racers must be completely self-sufficient.

On June 4, 46 racers began their trek to Yorktown, Virginia, from Astoria, Oregon. It will take racers 15 to 40 days to complete the course, and it is not uncommon for racers to be within a day’s ride of the person ahead of them.

