“Have you ever wondered what it’s like to fly free, to see the world as far as the eye can see ... Next time you look into the sky of blue, think of what it’s like from an eagle’s view.” Excerpted from the poem “From an Eagle’s View” by Stacy Smith.
The bald eagle, also referred to as the American eagle and the national bird of the United States, is a bird of prey found in North America and is revered and watched by many in person or by web cams. In Park County we are lucky enough to have such an opportunity. A pair of bald eagles, in fact, have thrived in their home near the Eleven Mile Reservoir spillway for a number of years.
Bald eagles are not actually bald. “Bald” in the English name is from the older usage meaning “white” rather than “hairless,” which refers to the white head and tail feathers in contrast with the darker body.
The adult is mainly brown with a white head and tail. Both male and females have the same plumage, but females are about 25 percent larger than males. Young eagles are brown and are sexually mature at four or five years of age, when they acquire their white plumage.
Bald eagles feed mostly on fish, but they will take small birds or mammals, and, if food is scarce, they will feed on carrion. They catch and hold their prey with their talons until they find a safe place to consume their meal or feed their young. Their lift capability is about four pounds
When they are old enough to breed, they often return to the area where they were born. Courtship includes calls and flight displays by the males. The flight includes swoops, chases and cartwheels, in which they fly high, lock talons, and free-fall, separating just before hitting the ground.
Bald eagles mate for life. They begin their nest building or reinforcing a previous nest in late winter. The nest is the largest of any bird in North America and is used repeatedly over many years with new material added each year. Nests can be as large as 13 feet deep and 8-½ feet across.
The eggs are laid and hatched during the spring. Both the male and female take turns incubating the eggs, but the female does most of the sitting.
The parent not incubating will hunt for food. For the first two to three weeks of the nestling period, at least one adult is at the nest almost 100% of the time. After five to six weeks, the attendance of parents usually drops off, but the parents are always nearby.
By eight weeks, the eaglets are strong enough to flap their wings, lift their feet off the nest platform, and rise up in the air. The young will remain close to the nest and are attended to by their parents for a an additional six weeks.
Juvenile eagles first start dispersing away from their parents about eight weeks after they fledge. For the next four years, immature eagles wander widely in search of food until they attain adult plumage and are ready to reproduce.
In 2018, the eagles at Eleven Mile gave birth to and nurtured three eaglets. One of the fledglings left after learning to fly, but the other two stayed, seemingly reluctant to leave home. One day the adults dismantled the entire nest, and finally the other two offspring went away. The next year, the adults rebuilt the nest and welcomed a new batch of eaglets.
The bald eagle is a sacred bird among Native Americans. Its feathers are central to many religious and spiritual customs. Many dancers use the eagle claw as part of their ceremonial dress. In the Navajo tradition, an eagle feather is represented to be a protector, and medicine men use the leg and wing bones for ceremonial whistles.
The Lakota give an eagle feather as a symbol of honor. The Pawnee considered eagles as symbols of fertility. The Choctaw considered the bald eagle, who has direct contact with the upper world of the sun, as a symbol of peace. During the Sun Dance practiced by the Utes, the nest is represented by the fork of the lodge where the dance is held, and a whistle made from the wing bone of an eagle is used during the dance. A medicine man may direct his fan of eagle feathers to people who seek to be healed.
Current eagle feather law stipulates that only individuals of certifiable Native American ancestry enrolled in a federally recognized tribe are legally authorized to obtain or possess eagle feathers, for religious or spiritual use.
Bald eagles are no longer an endangered species, but bald and golden eagles are still protected by multiple federal laws such as the Eagle Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Lacey Act, and other state and municipal protections. Eagles, their feathers and parts, nests, nest trees, and winter/nighttime roosts are all protected by federal laws.
The Eagle Act prohibits anyone from taking, possessing, or transporting any eagle or eagle parts (including nests, eggs, feathers, etc.) without prior authorization. This includes inactive nests as well as active nests. Activities that directly or indirectly lead to take are prohibited without a permit.
Eagle watching has become quite the pastime at Eleven Mile Canyon, but one should not limit their bird watching to just the eagles. The canyon is home to several other species including golden eagles, heron, various hawks, osprey, owls, sea gulls, ducks and geese. And you could even catch sight of Colorado pelicans on nearby Lake George. There are also a variety of song birds, vultures and crows.
All photos in this article were taken by Denise Kelly of Lake George and prints are available by contacting photographicmemories@hotmail.com.
