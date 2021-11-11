After 3 years of design and construction under a series of challenging circumstances – ranging from lumber stealing beavers to a global pandemic – Fairplay’s new boardwalk and Colorado’s newest accessible amenity is finally complete.
The Beaver Creek boardwalk, just northeast of Fairplay, was constructed by volunteers organized by Wildlands Restoration Volunteers (WRV) and in partnership with Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative, The Pike San Isabel National Forest, South Park National Heritage Area, Park County Land & Water Trust Fund and the National Forest Foundation.
Under the expert guidance of carpenter Paul Liscom WRV volunteers have worked since 2019 to help build the boardwalk and access trail. Spanning just under 600ft across the wetland, the boardwalk forms a focal point not only for trail users with disabilities but for a trail system which will eventually connect Fairplay to Breckenridge. Volunteers will be building the next pieces of the trail system in the coming years.
