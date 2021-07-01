Continuing down Currant Creek past the Crampton homestead, the scene of the brutal murder of William Crampton by the “King of Freshwater” in 1896, we come to the Dell homestead.
Benjamin Reuben “BR” Dell was born in Michigan, December 1842, to William J. Dell (1802, Canada – 1886) and Lucretia Martin (1810, Canada – 1875). BR was the sixth of eight children. BR and his father had a general store in Lakeport, Mich. The 1850 U.S. census shows the family living in Burtchville, Mich.
Dec. 1, 1861, BR married Mary G. Campbell in Burtchville, Mich. Mary’s parents, Calhoun Walter Campbell, 1803 – 1880, and Catherine Sinclair, 1807 – 1885, came from Scotland. Mary was born around 1841, maybe as early as 1836.
In 1865 BR, 23 years old, was living in Decatur, Mich., presumably with his family. BR and Mary had six children, all but one were born in Michigan: Mary “May,” 1862 – Dec. 29, 1902, Cripple Creek; Bertha, 1864 – 1945, Pueblo; Helena “Lena,” 1867 – unknown, she married George Green of the 4-Mile Creek area; Delmer John, 1869 – March 12, 1878, Kansas; Alfred “Alf” Benjamin, 1873 – 1964, he died in Cripple Creek but is buried in the Fairplay cemetery; Calhoun Burris, Aug. 8, 1874, Kansas – Jan. 20, 1950, Canon City. Calhoun had a lot of nicknames, including Cal, Cally, Burrie and Cale.
In 1870 the Dell family was in Michigan and BR, 28 years old, was keeping store, perhaps with his father. His personal worth was $3300 and his real estate was worth $5000. He was living with Mary, 28 years old; May, seven; Bertha, six; Helena, three; and Delmer, three. Since Alf was born in Michigan, sometime thereafter the family moved to Kansas where Cal was born in 1874.
The 1875 Kansas census showed the family living in Parsons, Kan. BR, 33 years old, is a trader; Mary, 33; Bertha, nine; Elaine (Helena), seven; Delmer, five; Alfred, two; and Burrie, 8 months. There is no daughter May listed, but she would have been 11 years old.
On March 12, 1878, Delmer John, 9 years old, died in Parsons, and BR and family showed up in Canon City the same year. Then the family went up Currant Creek, where BR acquired his first water rights on Currant Creek, ditches 1, 2 and 3, on June 1, 1879.
The 1880 census showed BR, 38 years old, living in South Park. He was a farmer and freighter to Leadville. BR was living with Mary, wife, 37 years old; daughter May, 18; daughter Bertha, 16; daughter Lena, 13; Alfred B., son eight; Calhoun Burris, son six; and a farm laborer, John Box, 24 years old.
The Dell family was living in the ranch BR bought on Currant Creek, which was a 160 acre cash sale homestead patent that he started filing in 1880. The family lived in the first generation seven-room hewn log house. The homestead is on Colorado Highway 9 at Park County Road 88. Some of the original buildings are still there.
The Kester Post Office was located at the homestead and daughter May was the postmistress. May was the first postmistress on Currant Creek, according to her nephew, Charlie Dell, a long-time Guffey resident. May also taught at the Guffey School. May married Bill Hammond, Annie Bender’s brother, and had two girls, Della May and Bertha, who both taught at the Guffey School.
In 1880, BR also had a two-story building in Howbert with a large hall upstairs and a grocery store downstairs. Howbert was first called Dell Flats.
Then in 1881, BR ran an ad 27 times from May to December in the Fremont County Record, advertising the Dell Ranch on Currant Creek for sale. The ad reads: “Dell Ranch for sale. 33 miles from Canon, 6 miles from South Park on Currant Creek. One mile on the creek is under fence. 300 acre pasture is under brush fence on good cattle range. There is a 20 acre potato ground. Three springs, 7 room hewed log house and log stables. Asking $700 cash or 1/2 the amount in horses or cattle and the rest in cash. Kester post office is located at the house.” The ranch didn’t sell until much later, in 1909.
There is an 1881 article that mentions that Nathan Munn’s store is located at Dells. A December 1881 Flume mentions that at a Christmas party held at Morford’s on 31-Mile Creek, the Dell boys, Alf and Cal, got knit hats. The article also mentions that Mary Dell played music at the party.
The family was musical. Mary played the piano and her sons Alf played the five-string banjo and Cal played the fiddle. Alf’s sons Charlie played the guitar and Buford played piano and four-string banjo.
Something went wrong with the marriage, and BR and Mary filed divorce papers July 12, 1882 in Park County, with BR, the plaintiff, bringing suit against Mary. Their eminent divorce was probably the reason the ranch was for sale the year before.
1885 saw BR’s first 160 acre cash sale homestead proofed up with Kester witnesses Bill Hammond and N.A. Munn. BR’s second 160 acre homestead was proofed up in 1889.
The 1885 Colorado census has just Mary, 39 years old, living with her children at the ranch: Bertha, teacher 19 years old; Lena, laborer 17; Alfred, laborer 12; Collie, laborer 10; and hired help Charles Johnson, 55 and George A. McBee, 28. Mary’s neighbors living downstream were Olaf Davis, Aaron C. Davis and Joseph Goodnight. Her upstream neighbors were William Littleton, J. Bender and William Beery.
In 1885, BR, 42 years of age, was boarding at Wilson Thompson and E. Thompson’s residence. Wilson Thompson was a blacksmith, head of house and E. Thompson was his wife. BR was a merchant and they lived in Chaffee County.
By 1887 and 1889, BR was the Howbert postmaster. In 1888, J.M. Petty sold BR 160 acres comprising part of Howbert for $1000. Petty married BR’s daughter Bertha.
Also, in October 1888, Mary got a $2500 rebatement from the county. A Jan. 22, 1888 Flume article reports that “The family of BR Dell has lately moved into his handsome residence on Currant Creek. It is newly furbished throughout and is one of the most comfortable homes in the mountains.” What about their divorce? Did just Mary and the children move in to the house?
This would be the homestead’s second generation house, which is still standing but has been added onto and re-sided.
BR’s second homestead north of the first one was proofed up in 1889 and BR was again the Howbert postmaster. Unfortunately the 1890 census papers burned up in a fire, so there is no information about the family.
In March of 1892, the Flume reports that BR has returned from New Mexico. In May and November there was a notice of default on two loans, one for $1500 and the other for $2000, by BR and Mary. The loans are on the two 160 acre homesteads and payable to the Mortgage Trust Company in Pennsylvania and up for sale at public auction with all water rights. Dell had the first water rights on Currant Creek. The Dells defaulted on a December, 1889 promissory note and there would be a trustee sale with Biddle Reeves as the trustee.
Either the homesteads didn’t sell and reverted back to the Dells, or they refinanced another loan and re-bought the property, as the ranch didn’t sell until 1909.
To be continued soon in a future edition of The Flume…
