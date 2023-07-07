The goal of the U.S. 285 Bailey Safety Improvements Project is to reduce the number of crashes occurring at what is known as the “Bailey Curve,” at the bottom of Crow Hill in the town of Bailey.
Bailey residents have worked with officials at the county, state and federal level to improve the safety of U.S. Highway 285 through downtown Bailey, which has been the scene of many accidents. Some of those accidents have resulted in deaths, and some have resulted in the destruction of Bailey businesses.
The project will involve upgraded turn lanes, installation of concrete barriers, installation of a guardrail along the South Platte River, enhanced roadway signage and added rumble strips on the downhill lanes prior to the curve.
The $2 million project has been awarded to Native Sun Construction. Construction will begin in July and end in September. Work hours are Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
As the project begins, the northbound left lane will be closed from milepost 221.74 to 222.58. Southbound will be closed in the same stretch of highway, with traffic to utilize the left turn lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.