Robbin’s Nest

Robbin’s Nest is a new restaurant in Fairplay in the same shopping center as Prather’s Market. Breakfast and lunch are served daily.  

 (Photo by Lori Bennett/The Flume)

The Robbin’s Nest restaurant opened in Fairplay in the Prather’s Market shopping center May 9. The new breakfast and lunch restaurant fills the space that was previously occupied by KB’s Kakery and Dorothy Tamales.

“Our food is American home cooking,” said owner and operator Robbin Weason. 

