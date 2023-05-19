The Robbin’s Nest restaurant opened in Fairplay in the Prather’s Market shopping center May 9. The new breakfast and lunch restaurant fills the space that was previously occupied by KB’s Kakery and Dorothy Tamales.
“Our food is American home cooking,” said owner and operator Robbin Weason.
Bill Pierce of Fairplay is a partner in the business.
Weason, who lives in Como, has a long history in the restaurant industry, including Le Peep and Olive Garden. She also studied wine in Italy.
“I love breakfast,” Weason said. “It’s the most important meal of the day.”
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch. Between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., the restaurant is open for coffee and carry-out burritos and bagel sandwiches. Sack lunches with sandwiches, fruit and chips will also be available, as well as take-out meals. Gluten-free bread is available.
It is recommended to call ahead for carry-out orders. 719-838-4606.
The breakfast menu includes eggs, omelets, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and specialty items such as chicken and waffles with hot honey. There are also huevos rancheros, beans, green chili and much more on the menu.
The lunch menu includes salad, sandwiches, burgers, nachos and more.
The restaurant currently has nine employees.
More information can be found at their Facebook page, “Robbin’s Nest.”
“Just had breakfast at Robbin’s Nest, the newest restaurant in Fairplay and it is delicious,” Jon McCarver wrote on Facebook. “The service was excellent as well.”
“Dude, the relleno breakfast was awesome,” Backcountry Towing posted on Facebook. “And I got a reuben sandwich also to go for later just as good, Jimmy Suggs is the man!”
