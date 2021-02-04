An ordinance establishing license fees for short term rental properties received its first reading Jan 26.
The ordinance adopting license fees is published in full in this edition of The Flume (in Legals, see page 13). Comments will be taken on the ordinance until the second reading and adoption which is scheduled for Feb. 16.
The license fee ordinance will become effective March 16.
A separate ordinance requiring a license to operate a short term rental was adopted Dec. 30. That ordinance becomes effective Feb. 8.
Current owners will have until April 1 to submit a license application to the development services department. Licenses must to be renewed annually.
Development Services Director Sheila Cross said she expected the license application would be developed and online before the fee ordinance is adopted Feb.16.
By state law, fees can only cover direct and indirect costs to process and enforce the license.
Cross said she had determined the cost based on the time each department would need to review the license for compliance with regulations.
Cross said she used a fully-loaded, standard average, county employee rate of $40 per hour. She explained that a fully-loaded rate includes both direct and indirect costs.
She used an hourly salary of $30 per hour plus a $10 indirect hourly cost. Indirect costs include vehicle costs and employee benefits paid by the employer, including health insurance and income taxes.
Cross said the initial license review and license issuance would take an hour each for three departments in development services, plus an hour by the assessor’s office. One hour by the attorney is listed at $150 per hour.
In addition to the review time by four employees and the attorney, another hour each was added for license inquiries and license intake. That’s a total of seven hours for each initial application for a total of $390.
An annual license renewal fee was calculated at $215 for 5.1 hours. That includes 1.5 hours for renewal inquires and renewal intake plus two hours for complaint intake and investigation by developmental services.
The assessor’s office time was reduced from one hour to one-half hour, and the attorney’s time reduced from one hour to one-tenth of an hour for a renewal.
Another hour was split between public works for right of way issues, and the sheriff’s office and dispatch for complaint issues.
The first year’s license fee will cost $605. That amount includes the initial license issuance cost of $390 and the $215 annual cost for first year.
One person who attended the meeting asked if Cross had considered reducing the fee for a smaller rental property. She also asked if the county would reduce the fee if actual time/cost turned out to be less.
Cross said the review time would be the same regardless of the size of the house. So fees could not be reduced based on size.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said all county fees are evaluated periodically to determine if they are consistent with the actual time spent. Fees are adjusted up or down depending on actual costs.
Highway User Tax Funds certification
The commissioners approved the certification of road miles and road types to Colorado Department of Transportation.
The road type and mileage is the largest part of the formula used to determine the annual amount of HUTF each county receives.
Park County’s certification of eligible road miles was reduced from 1602.2 miles last year to 1599.6 miles in 2021.
A couple of miles won’t make much of a difference in HUTF from the state. But COVID restrictions in 2020 led to a big reduction in driving, and thus the amount of gasoline purchased. New vehicle purchases and taxes, according to CDOT’s website, were also down.
The total amount of HUTF allocated to counties by the state is predicted to be $200.9 million. That’s $17 million less than last year, according to a fact sheet by Colorado Counties Inc.
Park County’s share, according to CCI, is predicted to be a little less than $5 million in 2021. By comparison, the county received about $6.4 million in 2019, according to Park County budget information.
Most of the county’s public works revenue is from HUTF allocated by the state.
Due to the reduction in HUTF, both the state and county will have fewer funds for road work in 2021.
According to CDOT’s website, due to the COVID pandemic, the trend is expected to continue for at least two to three years.
