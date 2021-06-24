As part of the application process for a new marijuana license, the county commissioners declare the size of the neighborhood affected by the proposed operation. Then residents and business owners in the determined neighborhood size are canvassed regarding their opinion of the need for and desirability of having the marijuana facility in their neighborhood.
That canvas is conducted by the county development services department. The commissioners consider the results of the canvas during the proposed marijuana license hearing.
The county commissioners declared June 15 that the affected neighborhood for a proposed retail marijuana cultivation facility called Aqua Farms, LLC is a one mile radius.
The property is located about a mile northeast of Jefferson on U.S. Highway 285. The 1.99-acre property is zoned commercial.
If approved, the marijuana cultivation facility will be conducted in a commercial building currently on the property.
The commissioners had a choice of one quarter mile, one half mile or one mile radius. One mile was chosen because it would include the unincorporated town of Jefferson.
A date for the license hearing will be set at a later time.
Teller County IGA
The commissioners signed an intergovernmental agreement between Park County and Teller County to share space on two communications towers, one in each county.
The Badger Mountain tower is in Park County. The Tenderfoot Mountain tower is in Teller County.
Each county will be able to place an antenna and a telecommunications rack on the tower in the other county.
Due to the proximity of the counties and the tower locations, each county’s public safety providers will have enhanced communications at the fraction of the cost of each county building another tower to get better coverage.
Licenses
The commissioners approved three ambulance licenses for the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. Licenses must be renewed on an annual basis.
A license includes both a physical inspection that the vehicle is road worthy and contains the necessary emergency medical equipment and supplies.
Commissioner Amy Mitchell was on vacation and absent from the June 15 meeting.
Vouchers
Vouchers for the weeks of June 8, totaling $120,381, and June 15, totaling $94,414, were approved for payment.
June 8 also included the automated clearing house (ACH) prepaid monthly obligations, which totaled $287,757. ACH is a way to transfer money from one bank account to another without using paper checks, credit cards, wire transfers or cash.
