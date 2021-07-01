The dream of a professional theater company in Bailey is starting to take shape. Even a pandemic could not stop it.
Bailey Theatre Company (BTC) is working to bring Denver-quality professional theater to Bailey. The support from local businesses and the community as a whole has been amazing, considering everything we have been through.
The next fundraising event will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at Aspen Peak Cellars. The event includes dinner (roasted pork tenderloin with a port wine sauce) and mushroom risotto. A salad or a vegetarian option will be available upon ordering your tickets.
A reading of the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning play “Proof” by David Auburn will be performed. Aspen Peak Cellars will also have their wines available for purchase.
“Proof” was first performed off-Broadway in May 2000 and moved to Broadway in October 2000. The play delves deeply into the father-daughter relationship of Catherine, read by Rhianna DeVries, and Robert, read by Kendall Marlowe. It looks into the subtle differences of pure genius and mental illness as we explore the “Proof” of a mathematical theory.
The subplots of the play are also relationship based. Catherine’s dealings with her older sister, Claire, read by Meagan Traver, reveals a sister who is very concerned that her younger sister is totally losing it and needs the care of a doctor and to live close to her in New York City, rather than in Chicago where the play takes place.
The other subplot is the relationship between Catherine and Robert’s assistant, Harold, read by Erik Fellenstein. This relationship blossoms into love, but is there really trust there? The weaving of these three other characters with Catherine shows depths of her mental torment.
The play moves quickly because of the wonderful writing of Auburn and shows us the true razor’s edge difference between genius and madness.
In addition to the reading, BTC will provide sketches of costumes and possibly a model of the set for patrons to review and imagine what the show would look like as a full production on stage.
BTC will introduce the costumes designs of Julie Attebery and the set design of Samuel Pierce as we move to doing full-scale productions in the near future.
Space at the winery is limited. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/44w9at24 or by calling Bill Bruner at 720-463-1023.
Bailey Theatre Company is a qualified 501(c)(3), so all donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law (check with your tax accountant). BTC will announce their next show at the event and what the future holds for this company in bringing Denver-quality theater to Bailey.
