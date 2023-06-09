The Homes from the Heart Program held a Cajun Seafood fundraiser dinner and auction at the American Legion June 3. The seafood dinner was cooked by Chef Rachel Halverson and helpers.
The TBK bank generously donated most of the food for the dinner. Additional sponsors included the Fairplay Exxon station and NAPA Auto Parts.
In addition, several companies donated items for a silent auction, and the Infused Gurus provided live music.
“To date Homes from the Heart has completed four tiny homes, and the fifth home is approximately 95 percent complete,” Misty Levitre, HFTH board member and TBK bank branch manager said. “We are raising money to get materials for more local community member homes.”
The program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring hope and homes to veterans, those with disabilities, the elderly and young families by building low- cost, small houses.
The homes are often referred to as “tiny or small homes,” because they are 250 sq. ft. to approximately 600 sq. ft. in size.
Homes from the Heart is one of the various ways that people in Park County are working to address the need for housing, especially for those who are at high risk to become homeless.
In fact, Homes from the Heart Founder Ray Lyons has been building this program for close to a decade, even before the phrase “affordable housing” was on every politician’s lips. Lyons has not only been a fundraiser and promoter of the program, but he has been the chief septic installer and builder through the years. (One look at Lyons’ sandpaper and calloused hands, topped with a few bloody knuckles, tells the story.)
Lyons has funded 90% of the program to date by providing building supplies and the sweat equity, including, but not limited to, serving as chief volunteer, employee, septic-installer, county liaison, enrollment coordinator and community relations contact for the program for the past ten years.
More about Homes from the Heart:
“This is a holistic program that helps people with healthy lifestyle choices, teaches them skills such as learning how to cook stew and other life skills,” Lyons said. “And, providing safe, secure housing is a necessary first step in order to help the elderly, veterans, single parents and families with other skills that can then be added.”
A completed home has a code-compliant, sanitary septic system, electricity, insulation and per inspection by the county, receives a full Certificate of Occupancy.
Homes from the Heart has had lots of cooperation with the county government and support from the county commissioners.
Brother Ray from Hartsel used to live underground. With the completion of his Homes from the Heart tiny home, he, like a prairie dog, popped up above ground into his small home, complete with a septic system, water, refrigerator and view.
One program requirement is that the applicant own their property and has a warranty deed proving that they have permission to build on the land.
How is this different from Habitat for Humanity?
“The people we are serving are one step below those that are served by Habitat,” Lyons said. “For example, with Habitat, the recipients must be able to show that they have a regular income to pay off a low-interest loan. In our program, clients may be veterans or disabled and they may not have a regular income.”
Benefits to the Community
Park County has many people living in substandard conditions, often using the “bucket septic system,” which means they may use buckets as their toilet and dump the waste onto the ground, which can then pollute the soil as well as seep into groundwater in the county.
“We need volunteer plumbers, framers, electricians, roofers and general laborers,” Lyons said.
More information on the program can be found at their website, www.homesfromtheheartco.org.
