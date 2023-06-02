May 25 marked the end of the school year, and awards and medals were passed out to students who did outstanding work in school. Each grade had one or two citizenship awards for students who exemplified the school’s pledge of promising “to carry myself with pride and dignity; to treat all members of the Lake George Charter School with courtesy and respect; to uphold the honor of my family, my school, and my community in all my undertakings.”

The highlight of the ceremony was two sisters who were awarded the Good Deeds Award of The National American Legion Auxiliary. Cynthia Sipes of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980, along with Robbi Pearcey, presented the award to Eva and Mina Achord.

