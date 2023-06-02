May 25 marked the end of the school year, and awards and medals were passed out to students who did outstanding work in school. Each grade had one or two citizenship awards for students who exemplified the school’s pledge of promising “to carry myself with pride and dignity; to treat all members of the Lake George Charter School with courtesy and respect; to uphold the honor of my family, my school, and my community in all my undertakings.”
The highlight of the ceremony was two sisters who were awarded the Good Deeds Award of The National American Legion Auxiliary. Cynthia Sipes of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980, along with Robbi Pearcey, presented the award to Eva and Mina Achord.
During the 403 Fire, the Achord sisters took it on themselves to tend and care for the animals that had been evacuated and were housed at the arena in Lake George Community Park. The girls fed, watered, and offered tender loving care to the animals, especially the horses.
According to 13-year-old Eva Achord, they were there periodically through the day and finished each day about 6 or 7 p.m. The first day they were there until 10 p.m. They housed and cared for six horses, three cows, and 30 chickens.
“Two horses were a bit standoffish when they first arrived, but then they warmed up to us and we could brush them and offer treats,” explained Eva.
“Taking care of animals is special, and I liked hanging out with the horses and taking them from the corrals to the arena,” said eight-year-old Mina.
“We wanted to give the animals’ owners peace of mind knowing their animals were taken care of,” said Eva.
The purpose of these awards is to honor the youth who go out of their way and show, by example, that no matter your age, you can help, support and participate in being a part of the community. What really touches the heart is when these young people do it on their own and from their heart. They did not know about this award; they only knew they wanted to help both the people in their community and the animals. “No matter how small, or how restricted we are in our lives, we can always find a way to help, support, promote, or care about our community and the people in it,” said Sipes.
Lake George Fire Protection District’s Chief Susan Bernstetter thanked the girls, stating she was grateful, having enough on her plate fighting the fire, and she was appreciative of their efforts. “It was one less thing I had to worry about,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.