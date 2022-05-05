The next early homestead down Currant Creek is that of Andrew Johnson. Johnson was born Anders Johansson in Sweden in 1863 to Per Johansson and Christina Palsdotter. Johnson was one of eleven siblings, all but two of whom emigrated to the U.S., settled and died in Kansas, except Andrew.
Johnson emigrated to the U.S. in 1881 and his name was Americanized. Shortly after emigrating, Johnson became very sick in New York City, so sick he was lying in the gutter, according to his grandson Harry Bennett Johnson. Another Swede, Peter Alstrum, picked him up out of the gutter and took him back to Cripple Creek, Colorado with him and nursed him back to health.
The Alstrum’s were prominent in Cripple Creek and had several mining claims. Johnson worked in the mines for a while. In 1886, Johnson started his 160 acre cash sale homestead on Currant Creek, got naturalized and on Christmas day, married Alstrum’s daughter Jennie S. Jennie was born in Illinois in 1869.
Alstrum had two-160 acre homesteads. One was a cash sale proofed in 1882 where 31-Mile Creek joins Currant Creek. The other, a little farther up 31-Mile Creek, was a homestead proofed in 1889. Johnson’s property, which included the old abandoned Henry Morford ranch, was an “L” shape with the short side on the north side of Alstrum’s on the creek and the long side running between Alstrum’s two parcels up 31-Mile Creek. The 1879 land survey map shows a house on Johnson’s parcel and one on Alstrum’s Currant Creek parcel. Johnson’s final proof was 1891.
Andrew and Jennie had five children, all born in Canon City: Emil Andrew, 1887 – 1976; Mabel Augusta, August, 1890 – December, 1890; Vina Viola, 1896 – 1900; Harry A., 1900 – 1979; and Arthur Earl, 1911 – 1999.
Johnson is not really associated with the Currant Creek area though, more in Fremont County. By the mid-1890s, he was working on the Stirrup Ranch on Tallahassee Road in Fremont County. He must have kept his Currant Creek property, because an 1899 bill of sale has Stirrup Ranch owner Alec Mermod of Divine Park selling cows to Johnson. Said cows were to be re-branded at the Stirrup Ranch corral.
The family has a house in Canon City, and the 1900 census lists them living there. Johnson is a hay laborer living with Jennie, Emil and Vina. Johnson bought the Cottonwood Creek Ranch in 1900.
1900 also saw Johnson, part supplier of 960 cattle, that were driven through Canon City to the Denver and Rio Grand railroad corrals east of town. The buyer was W.C. Knight of Kansas.
In 1903, Johnson, a prominent Currant Creek cattleman, was in Canon on his way to Garden Park east of the city to start with the annual cattle roundup, reported the Canon City Daily Record. Johnson also reported that his section near Taclamer (an old town no longer in existence on Tallahassee Road) was very prosperous and the prospect for fat cattle was good that year. In 1904 and 1907, the county commissioners appointed Johnson as the road overseer in the Cottonwood district.
In 1908 tragedy strikes at the Cottonwood Creek Ranch when a defective chimney started a fire that completely destroyed the ranch house. Johnson suffered heavy losses as the house was uninsured. Andrew and Jennie were at home at the time but were unable to put the fire out.
The 1910 census lists Andrew and Jennie living in Canon and Cottonwood. Johnson is raising cattle and their two sons Emil and Harry are living with them. Later in 1910 Johnson sells the Cottonwood Ranch and takes up the Tallahassee Ranch in 1912 and proofed up a cash sale homestead on 160 acres there in 1916.
The 1920 census listed the couple in Canon with sons Harry and Arthur Earl. A 1920 Canon City Daily Record reported that Mr. and Mrs. Johnson came down from Tallahassee Creek for a week at their home in the city. Another 1920 CCDR reported that Johnson and Frank Christopher, current owner of the Stirrup Ranch, just returned from Denver where they hadbeen with a shipment of cattle.
Johnson died in 1927 at the Tallahassee Ranch from “a dropsical affliction and weakened heart action,” according to his obit, a result of a “paralytic stroke he suffered three or four years previously.” Johnson was buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Canon City.
Johnson was survived by his wife Jennie and three sons. Jennie was living with her son Arthur E. in Oregon in 1930. She was listed as widowed and the head of the household. By 1935 Jennie was in Idaho and the 1940 census listed her with son Arthur living in Idaho. She is the mother of the head of the household, a seamstress and she completed one year of high school.
Jennie died in 1957 in Tacoma, Washington, and is buried in the Greenwood Cemetery next to Andrew.
