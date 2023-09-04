Park County Public Works Director of Operations Mike Smith held a town hall meeting at the Park County offices on Aug. 24 to address the county’s plans for roads. There were 18 citizens in attendance and more on a Zoom link to the meeting. Smith plans to continue these meetings, open to the public, in the future.
Smith assumed management of the Road and Bridge Department 10 weeks ago, as well as continuing his position as Director of the Building Department. Smith feels that each county department previously worked in “their own silo.” Now he is working towards the departments communicating with each other, including the new Project Management Office created to manage third-party contracts, to meet the needs of Park County citizens.
The Road and Bridge Department is attempting to cover 2,100 miles of road in Colorado’s eighth largest county. Smith feels that people new to the county do not understand the size.
“Blade operators can cover 5-7 miles a day, with over 250 miles needed from each if we were to get to everything,” said Smith.
The Road and Bridge Department is half-staffed. In the past there have been 102 employees in the Road and Bridge Department. Currently that department has 39 employees. While there are 18 large road graders, there are only nine operators, and many of those operators are in their rookie season. While the county is re-evaluating how to hire, retain and train staff within the county, surrounding counties are helping with training.
“Everybody is working overtime,” said Smith. “We know how bad the roads are, guys are working Fridays and Saturdays.”
Vacancy savings will allow the county to complete construction jobs. With the current staffing shortages, many of those projects, including extensive road rebuilds, will be outsourced, taking 12-14 months to bid and contract. Park County has a short construction window and is past the halfway point of that window for this year. The department has $6 million budgeted for the first two months of spring for repeat roads to be stabilized.
The county has now purchased 300,000 tons of road base that will be used in the spring. “It’s been many years since the county purchased any materials for roads,” said Smith.
Smith explained that the soils in Park County are not conducive to road repairs because the soil does not have binders. The department can mix county soil with clay to make it stick to the roads and has 100,000 tons of clay being transported to the county. The county is negotiating for some materials from county gravel pits and mines.
Asphalt is another issue. Asphalt has a lifespan of about 10 years. Some high-traffic roads have 20-year- old asphalt. With current funding and staffing it would take eight to 12 years just to fill the potholes on the asphalt roads. One plan could be to remove the asphalt that is deteriorating, take the road back to gravel and recycle the asphalt to repave.
Smith is working with utility companies to improve the repairs where they have worked in the county rights of way. He is partnering with the Colorado Department of Transportation on work from the Jefferson County line through the Bailey downtown project. Smith is also working with the City of Aurora with the development of Wild Horse Reservoir to get some improvements to roads in that area due to impacts of the development.
Smith’s plans involve paving as many as 30 aprons (where drivers exit a paved road onto a dirt road and enter pavement from the dirt road) of paved roads up to 300’ in some locations to alleviate damage from vehicles entering highways and coming off fast, creating washboards.
Speed and safety are concerns for Road and Bridge. Smith shared a powerpoint presentation on “The Hidden Costs of Poor Driving on Gravel Roads, A Community Responsibility.” The public needs to be responsible for observing speed limits. Excessive speed starts the washboards, then there is damage from washouts. Speed also increases the risk of accidents.
Even with reduced speed signs and obviously work on roads, many drivers continue to speed with cars, trucks and ATVs, causing transportation delays and endangering other travelers as well as causing road damage.
Recently a speeding car hit a county blade doing work. Smith asked the help of citizens, since law enforcement is also short-staffed, to report dangerous drivers. He is also planning to buy cameras for equipment to record these near-misses and hits.
The damage to the roads can slow down emergency response times. Fire protection districts are working hard on being able to get to places. Accessibility to a home is part of the permitting process. Driveways must meet county standards, and homeowners need to mitigate. Homeowners need to cut down trees and clear trees out of their ditches and culverts. While the department is evaluating culverts, Smith must rely on homeowners to maintain their culverts.
The Road and Bridge Department has completed 137 work orders that were developed from complaints from citizens. The complaints are triaged, with roads with more homes receiving priority, although many damaged roads are due to recreational use. Citizens can help by reporting these conditions to Road and Bridge.
“We will have a solid plan in the coming spring,” said Smith. “We will take a big look at where we are headed instead of putting out fires.”
The county has ordered 250,000 gallons of magnesium chloride in anticipation of “a pretty sizable winter.”
The Park County website will publish snow routes more accurately with a real-time program that should be launched in six months. In addition to road workers, the county is also hiring snow plow drivers.
The Road and Bridge Department is funded primarily by gas taxes and registration fees covering 90% of the budget. The department is going to start using some reserve funds in addition to some funding coming from the federal government to match money from the county. TABOR continues to limit the tax base.
Park County will most likely try again to pass the 2% lodging tax in November. In this year’s proposal, Road and Bridge would receive 35%, 35% would go to the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Services would receive 20% and Tourism would receive 10%. Only those staying in short-term rentals would pay this tax. The lodging tax would have a 10-year sunset.
Tom Eisenman, County Manager added, “Good stuff is happening, just can’t see it yet.”
Until all those plans begin, the public is asked to report problem areas on roads and use four-wheel drive if you have it. Most importantly, “Do your part and slow down, Park County. Thank you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.