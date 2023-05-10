The Park County Historical Society has announced information about its first field tour of 2023 on May 20. The tour will focus on Glen-Isle Lodge and surrounding attractions.
The Glen-Isle Lodge was built in 1900 and in 1923 was in Barbara Tripp’s family, beginning with her grandparents, the Baldwins. After Barbara Tripp’s passing in 2012, the lodge closed.
The new owners, Greg and Mary Ruth Vincent, purchased the famed resort in 2017 and have been working diligently in making improvements at Glen-Isle Resort, which thankfully is alive and well.
The tour will encompass the historic lodge’s past to the present day with Glen-Isle being the only one, of what was many, now left in the Platte Canyon area.
Those wishing to take tours will meet at the Park County Historical Society’s lovely Heritage Center located at McGraw Park in Bailey from 10-10:15 a.m., then proceed to Glen-Isle. As there is minimal parking at Glen-Isle, carpooling from PCHS is highly recommended.
Please plan to bring a sack/picnic lunch (or dine nearby), as tours will include other historic sites in the surrounding area after lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.