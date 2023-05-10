The Park County Historical Society has announced information about its first field tour of 2023 on May 20. The tour will focus on Glen-Isle Lodge and surrounding attractions. 

 The Glen-Isle Lodge was built in 1900 and in 1923 was in Barbara Tripp’s family, beginning with her grandparents, the Baldwins. After Barbara Tripp’s passing in 2012, the lodge closed.

