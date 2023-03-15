By Lori Bennett
Town of Fairplay Police Chief Bo Schlunsen is actively investigating the Phillips Speedy Towing company, whose website claims they are a local tow truck company with a physical address in Fairplay.
“The tow trucks pictured on their website do not have Public Utility Commission numbers on them, which they are required to have, and the photo is clearly not in Fairplay,” Chief Schlunsen said.
“Also, they do not have a tow yard and the address they have listed, 523 Front St., is Ellen’s Place (Platte River Saloon) in Fairplay.”
The PST company representative also refused to let Chief Schlunsen know who their local contractors are.
The investigation is ongoing.
In 2023, a Google search for a tow truck company in Fairplay, Colorado, began showing this website: “Phillipsspeedytowing.com,” with the business name, “Phillips Speedy Towing.”
Customers google “tow truck company in Fairplay,” and the PST website is listed. The customer calls PST and payment is made. Then the company looks for a local tow truck company to fill the need. However, to some, PST appears to be nothing more than a call center that charges up to three times the average rate for tow service in Park County.
This is what happened to Catherine Thigpen, visitor to Fairplay from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Feb. 21:
“We got stuck at the cabin we rented near Fairplay so I googled a tow truck service and found one called Phillips Speedy Towing,” Thigpen said. “I was told that a truck would be there soon and was charged $914.”
Thigpen continued, “Five hours later, a different tow truck company, All Mountain Towing and Recovery, responded and helped us get unstuck. When I asked the very polite driver for a receipt, he gave me one for $300. That’s when I figured out that Phillips Speedy Towing had scammed me.”
Thigpen continued, “Crystal Boyd, manager of All Mountain Towing and Recovery, helped me figure out what happened. Crystal was very kind and helpful.
“I contacted Phillips Speedy Towing, and the person who answered the telephone told me they charged $914 because it was snowing, but it was not snowing that day.”
Thigpen made a report to the Colorado Attorney General’s office and is awaiting a response.
There has been at least one report about false advertising made to the Colorado Better Business Bureau.
“They’re not necessarily a fake company,” Crystal Boyd, manager of All Mountain Towing and Recovery said. “They have a website on Google and they have the ability to charge your credit card. These days you don’t even have to have a legitimate business; you can get a credit card app and go from there.”
Boyd continued, “What they’re doing is piggybacking off of legitimate companies that are carrying the insurance and have tow trucks. They do not have tow trucks and they do not have a legitimate company base.
“When you call you get a different person each time that claims that they’ll be sending their trucks, but they don’t have any trucks. They just have a phone number and the ability to charge a credit card.”
Boyd and her team took two calls from PST before they figured out what was happening.
“We do a lot of business in the area and have more drivers than the rest around here,” Boyd said. “I imagine that’s how we ended up with two calls from them. I assumed they were a legitimate motor club such as Allstate, AAA or something like that. They are not.”
The PST website has a copyright of 2023, even though the website states they have been in business for five years. There is no email contact on the website and the physical address listed is 523 Front St., Fairplay, CO. There is a photo posted on the website which is next to the physical address listed in Fairplay, but the photo is not of any location in Fairplay.
“We work from home, but our trucks are all over the country,” Elsa from the PST company said. “We are in Denver and there is no supervisor here to talk with.”
On another occasion, the person who answered the telephone at PST hung up when this writer identified herself as with the local newspaper.
“Title 40, Article 10.1, C.R.S. governs the Commission’s role in the regulation of Towing Carriers,” per the Colorado Public Utility Commission website. “Towing Carriers are subject to permit, rate, insurance, and bonding requirements.”
“There is no regulation for third party broker fees as this is considered a private arrangement,” Tameka Johnson, compliance specialist for Colorado’s Public Utility Commission said. “Regarding fraud and false advertising, our PUC investigators can help.”
Johnson explained that in order to search to see if a tow truck company is registered, one may log onto the website: https://puc.colorado.gov. Then click on the transportation icon, then click on the permit search box.
“People can file complaints with the Public Utilities Commission, which regulates towing companies, at https://puc.colorado.gov/towing or at StopFraudColorado.gov,” Emily Wenger, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Colorado Attorney General’s office said.
The Phillips Speedy Towing Company does not appear in this database.
“While most of us in South Park take pride in our ability to navigate, work and survive all sorts of adversity, we must know that there are always those who will do whatever they can to shortcut the system and take advantage of our goodness and trusting nature,” Town of Fairplay Mayor Frank Just said.
