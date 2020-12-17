Award-winning wildlife photographer DJ Hannigan and The Flume Editor Kelly Kirkpatrick recently hit the back roads at sun-up to capture award-winning photos of majestic Park County moose.
The moose obviously never got the message, or were busy elsewhere, and failed to present themselves. All was not lost, however, as this photogenic juvenile bobcat was happy to make an impromptu appearance and put on a show for the cameras.
