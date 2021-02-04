Tammy Peterson stepped away from the hustle and bustle of city life and came to Park County to enjoy nature and cultivate her vivid imagination through her whimsical, impressionist paintings created with acrylic paint on all types of surfaces. Peterson is the February Artist of the Month for Park County Creative Alliance.
Peterson was born in 1973 , grew up in Anaheim, Calif. and attended school there until 1991 when her family moved to New Mexico. She graduated 1992 La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, and relocated to Colorado to attend Fort Lewis College in Durango. There she began working on her degree. She transferred to Colorado State University in Fort Collins and graduated in 1997 with a degree in Liberal Arts with a concentration in Business and Art.
She took a job in the building supply business and moved to Denver. In 2000, she quit her job to be a full-time artist. At first, it was an exciting career move until critics got the best of her and after a year, she reentered the corporate world managing a team of web designers. “I found myself too soft to criticism, but being a web designer for over twenty years now, I have built some tough skin and realize that all types of art are beautiful, and everyone has an opinion,” she explained.
After leaving the gallery world in 2001, she never quit painting and mainly sold paintings to friends and family. “They were always a great support of me and my love of art,” she said.
Peterson purchased land in 2016 and began building her forever home in Jefferson. Due to the pandemic, the process has slowed. She is hoping to have it finished in 2021. She loves living in Park County and spending time in the forest. She is still working in web design, but is actively pursuing her real love of art. Park County suits her desire of being in nature and expressing the spirit of the forest in her paintings. “I feel that being such an outdoor woman helps me with my painting, as I love to create nature related art,” she explained.
In 2020, when the pandemic hit and most people were forced to stay at home, Peterson decided to go full force into painting again. Since August of 2020, she has painted just over 100 paintings and has placed her art in galleries in Park County: Fun and Funky in Bailey, Mountain Essentials in Fairplay, and is featured at Geneva Creations in Grant.
She is also online at http://etsy.com/shop/spiritforestbear, and on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/spiritforestart/. Peterson can be contacted by email at spiritforestbear@gmail.com or by calling her art company, Spirit Forest, at 720-984-1142. “I feel that painting is a type of therapy where you find yourself concentrating on just one thing at a time and where you can create your own worlds,” she said.
She has also done a few virtual painting parties and hopes to offer real life painting parties in the future. In her spare time, when not painting or conducting painting classes, she is enjoying many of the mountain sports Park County and Colorado has to offer. Two weekends a year she teaches women wilderness skills and takes groups of women into the beautiful backcountry. She also dips her fingers in videography to share some of her outdoor adventures.
Peterson explained that she moved to Park County to get away from all the chaos in the city and to enjoy the peace and quiet of the forest and the surrounding mountains. She felt that in order to get back in touch with who she is, she had to pursue the interest she had as a child and has never left her. “These are things that are intrinsic to who you are. To me that is my love of nature and art. By keeping alive the passions that I have had my entire life, I find that I consequently connect with my inner spirit,” she concluded.
Park County Creative Alliance is an organization uniting Park County through the arts while helping to support and promote local artists from all genres such as writers, musicians, painters, photographers and so much more. Learn more about PCCA by visiting the website parkcreates.org. Be sure and pick up an Art in Adventuring Map found in various locations throughout Park County and a little beyond. PCCA can also be found on Facebook.
