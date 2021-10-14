Frank Rowe was a teetotaler, but the couple brought a jug of whiskey to their ranch the night of their marriage in 1906, for the expected party. The Micanite miners and mill workers were mostly German and Italian, and Frank and Phoebe used to laugh that the mill’s whistle did not even blow the next morning, according to Frank’s son Sam.
The couple had six children, Theodore “Ted” Roosevelt, 1907 - 1994; Mary Ellen, 1909 - 1987; Ruth M., 1910 - unknown; Robert, 1911 - 1979; Helen L., 1916 - 1995; and Samuel Frank, 1917 – 2003. All the children graduated from college and worked for the government and did quite well.
Phoebe proofed her 160 acre homestead in 1911 on the south side of Frank’s. The ranch house headquarters were on Phoebe’s homestead and the barn and corrals were on Frank’s.
The couple went on from there, increasing the size of their ranch in Fremont and Park counties, mainly by buying up failed area homesteads. Phoebe also taught at the Guffey School.
Gene and Myra were married in 1909, but had no children. Shortly before her marriage, Myra filed on her own 160 acre homestead, but she never proofed it up. It was adjacent to Gene’s 160 acre 1910 patent on the west side of 31-Mile Mountain.
The Rowe’s purchased the Dell ranch in 1909, but lived in the cabin on Gene’s homestead for about ten years, until after World War I. Perhaps they let the Dells continue to live at the ranch until they died. WWI started in 1914. That was also the year that BR Dell died. Mary Dell died in 1915. With WWI, 1914 – 1918, still ongoing, they didn’t move to the Dell ranch on Currant Creek until sometime after the war. Frank and Gene were both drafted into the war. The ranch was known as the upper place or Dell Flats.
About 1911, Gene joined the Alfred and Frank partnership in the cattle business and the Rowe family dominated the cattle business along Currant Creek for many years. From birth, Gene wanted to be a cattleman.
The Rowes were promoters of the telephone line from the Bell system in Canon City to the Currant Creek area around 1912. There were about 15 phones on the line. Each phone came with two dry cell batteries for power and a hand crank. Each user provided a set of poles, some days of labor, and money for wire and insulators, according to Sam Rowe.
It’s hard to believe what a difference the telephone line made in the lives of the scattered ranchers. The women especially often didn’t hear a voice other than their family’s for weeks at a time and only went to town twice a year, stated Sam.
A June 12, 1913 Canon City newspaper article reported that Mrs. Eugene “Myra” Rowe is recovering from a near fatal fall in the hospital after being thrown from her horse. Myra and Gene were still living on the 31-Mile Mt. homestead and Myra was returning home near dusk after visiting neighbors. Myra got off her horse to check on a cow lying by the side of the road. In the meantime, her horse wandered over to a wire fence to graze. When Myra started to gallop home, the horse’s foot got tangled in the wire, which was attached to a post and was stopped short. Myra was thrown forward.
When she could finally get up, Myra walked a mile and a half to Liege Hammond’s place on 31-Mile Creek. She spent about a week in the hospital, but she did recover.
Lots of people worked for the Rowe’s including Charlie Dell who worked for Frank or Gene for 40 years.
George West was another. George came to Guffey in 1916 and was a neighbor and friend of Gene Rowe’s for over 40 years. West worked for Gene part time over the years. While he paid very little, he provided a cabin with a dirt floor, according to George’s wife Maude Marie as recorded in the book, Guffey – 100 Years of Memories.
According to Sam, Myra and Gene’s sister Irene rode a lot helping with the cattle. Phoebe was more confined to a buggy which she had learned to handle in Ohio. Irene never married and graduated in 1914 from the Greeley Normal School.
In the late 1910s, Alfred retired from active cattle business and a 1920 Flume article stated that Alfred and his daughter Rena, Irene, were visiting Mr. and Mrs. Gene Rowe.
In 1921, Alfred started spending his winters in Canon City and summers at the Currant Creek ranch. In a 1922 Canon City Daily Record article, Alfred reminisces about hearing the great 1858 Illinois United States senatorial campaign debate between Judge Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln in Ottawa, IL, as a boy of 14. There was a crowd of about 25,000 people, he said, who listened intently to what was said in the discussion of “squatter sovereignty.” Lincoln lost the election, but the publicity made Lincoln a national figure and laid the groundwork for him to become president in the 1860 election.
Squatter sovereignty or popular sovereignty is the “principle that the authority of a state and its government are created and sustained by the consent of its people, through their elected representatives, who are the source of all political power,” Wikipedia. Popular sovereignty was a “controversial political doctrine according to which the people of federal territories should decide for themselves whether their territories would enter the Union as free or slave states,” britiannica.com.
In October, 1926, Alfred Rowe died in Canon City from complications of kidney disease after an illness of four or five days. He had been in failing health for some time. He was a man who believed in the “square deal” and honesty, patriotism, integrity and hospitality were among his virtues, stated his obituary. He was laid to rest beside his Mary in Greenwood cemetery. They each had separate headstones.
Alfred’s estate, mostly cattle, was divided between Frank and Gene. Gene took the “N” family brand and Frank took the “SU” brand. Gene and Frank amiably dissolved the partnership after their father’s death and operated independently thereafter.
To be continued…
