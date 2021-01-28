Long time Bailey residents Bill and Claudia Benson returned home from a family gathering at 9 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3 with their chocolate lab, Aspen. Aspen went around the side of their house to do her business before going inside for the night. “The wind was blowing hard and Aspen didn’t like the wind,” explained Claudia Benson. “I expected her to be at the door within five minutes.”
When Aspen didn’t return in 10 minutes and after attempts to call her in failed, the Bensons went out looking for her. They searched for her until after midnight with no luck.
The next day, Bill Benson found a drag mark going downhill behind their house. Benson tracked the drag mark and found Aspen buried under branches and leaves. The Benson’s neighbors soon called and told them they had found blood and feces 10 feet from their back deck. Upon investigated the kill sight, it was also obvious this is where the drag mark began. Aspen had been killed by a mountain lion.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife information states that a mountain lion will drag prey more than 1,000 feet from the kill sight to eat. The lion will hide the carcass and return to feed several times for up to two weeks.
Description
The predator might be referred to as a puma, cougar, panther or mountain lion. Whatever the name, it is the same animal.
According to the National Park Service website, male mountain lions can reach up to 200 pounds and eight feet in length. The length of the tail takes up about 1/3 of their total body length. Females are generally smaller.
Scott Murdoch, Wildlife Officer and District Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife for the Conifer area, talked with me by phone on Jan. 20. Murdoch referred to a study conducted by CPW of mountain lions along the front range that examined mortality rates, diets, home ranges and sizes of mountain lions as well as his experiences with mountain lions in Park County. For mountain lions in Park County, Murdoch stated, “a male of 150 pounds is a good size cat.”
The fur of an adult mountain lion is unspotted and tannish brown. Both males and females have a whitish throat, belly and inner legs. They have black on the back of their ears and the tips of their tails. Mountain lions see at the night better than in the day.
Range
Mountain lions live from Canada to the southern tip of the Andes Mountains.
While older males always travel alone, they can pass through another male’s territory. Territories can be up to 500 square miles, according to the National Park Service. Mountain lions in Park County and along the front range have much smaller ranges, according to Murdoch. The study conducted by CPW found that territories in our area overlap much more than previously thought. Female mountain lions have smaller territories than males.
Males will mark their territories by creating mounds and marking the mounds with urine. They will also leave signs such as scratching trees. Females will create territories that border or cross into male territories.
Predation
Mountain lions can leap as high as 18 feet vertically and cover up to 40 feet horizontally in one bound. Mountain lions prefer to ambush their prey instead of chasing it down. The local CPW officer told the Bensons that this is likely what happened to Aspen. The mountain lion had probably been hiding under their neighbor’s deck. “Mountain lions are animals of opportunity,” explained Murdoch. “A mountain lion will ambush only if they think they have an advantage.”
Mountain lions will leap on the prey’s back and bite the neck to cause a break of the neck or suffocation. Evidence showed that this is how Aspen was killed.
This method of attack is also what a juvenile (sometimes called a sub-adult) male mountain lion attempted on eight-year-old Pike Carlson of Bailey on Aug. 21, 2019. “It jumped on a rock beside me and I saw it. Then, it jumped on me,” Pike stated. Pike fought the mountain lion with all his strength and screamed for help. Luckily, his older brother heard him and alerted their father, Ron Carlson. “At first I couldn’t tell what it was,” Carlson said. “I thought he was trying to help a deer. Then I saw it and it was chewing on his head. I got two to three feet away when it let Pike go. It spun around and ran off.”
Baby mountain lions are called both kittens and cubs. Females will usually produce a litter of two or three cubs every year or two, although occasionally litters can have up to six cubs. Most births occur in the summer, although there is no specific breeding season. The female mountain lion is the sole parent to young cubs. These cubs will begin going on hunts with mom at around six weeks of age. They become more capable hunters at around six months. Female cubs will leave mom at around two years of age. Male cubs typically leave mom sooner.
David Baron, Colorado University journalism professor and former National Public Radio wildlife reporter wrote a book, The Beast in the Garden, which was published in 2004. In the book, Baron explores policies and public perceptions regarding mountain lions in Colorado, and especially those along the Front Range. In his book, Baron explains that cubs become “transients.” They will go searching for open range or challenge an older lion, traveling as far as 300 miles or staying as close as 20 miles.
While mountain lions will eat most other animals and even insects, adult mountain lions are capable of killing prey such as deer and elk. They will even kill larger prey such as a moose, horse and other mountain lions. Local CPW officer, Murdoch, explains the killing of large prey is rare. A mountain lion will minimize its risk to not get hurt during a kill. If a mountain lion gets injured, it will no longer be able to hunt efficiently. Also, a moose will fight back, increasing the risk of injury to the mountain lion. Murdoch has never seen a moose, horse or full-grown cow killed by a mountain lion.
A mountain lion’s favorite food is deer. “The diet is about 65% deer, 10-15% elk and 20% other, which could be racoons, people’s cats or dogs, porcupines, coyotes or whatever else they want to eat,” explained Murdoch. Mountain lions will rarely scavenge a kill.
At times, the young male cubs are not efficient hunters when mom forces them to leave. CPW officers hypothesize that this scenario is a factor that led to the attack on Pike Carlson. “These two juvenile males were part of a litter of three or four,” stated Murdoch.
Pike had been playing on a trampoline just outside the family home with his older brother Gage. When Pike went to visit a neighbor child, he was attacked as he ran back up the hill to his house. While lions are most active at dusk and dawn, Pike was attacked in the early August evening, while it was still light outside. These same juvenile lions were also killing goats in the neighborhood.
Mountain lions do not have one den that they return to nightly. They explore and observe their territory, learning where they can bed down and find safety. Mountain lions might hide in caves, mines, and even downed trees. They might also be hiding under your deck. Mountain lions will walk their territories over and over, learning where they can find food and water.
Conflict
Baron, author of The Beast in the Garden, generously gave me some of his time on Jan. 19 and talked with me by phone.
In his book, Baron explores the Jan. 14, 1991 mountain lion attack on Scott Lancaster. Clear Creek high school senior, Lancaster, was attacked and killed by a mountain lion in the afternoon within earshot of I-70. Lancaster was running a circuit around Clear Creek High School and was alone when the attack occurred.
Baron said CPW now takes attacks much more seriously. Prior to the Scott Lancaster attack, CPW was focused on hunters. CPW now focuses more on educating people, and is more willing to get involved when there is a problem lion.
Baron explains in his book that ecotones are zones of transition in our environment where species that would normally be separated, mix. When this happens, the dynamics of predator and prey change. In Park County, we have a situation where we live at the edge of forests, ranches and wilderness areas. Mountain lions are part of our neighborhoods. Baron states in The Beast in the Garden, “America is becoming one vast ecotone where civilization and nature intermingle.”
Prior to 1965, the Colorado Legislature had a bounty on mountain lions. When the bounty was repealed, the mountain lion was given game status. By the mid-1970s with the mountain lions’ only natural enemy, the wolf, eradicated and the bounty eliminated, the mountain lion population began increased to between 1,100 to 1,500. CPW estimates that between 3,000 and 7,000 mountain lions now live in Colorado. However, due to their secretive nature, the exact number is difficult to determine.
Habituation
Merriam-Webster defines habituation as a “decrease in responsiveness upon repeated exposure to a stimulus.” For mountain lion behavior, this means they are getting used to humans and our behaviors.
Following the mountain lion attack on Pike, many people commented on social media that this wasn’t the mountain lion’s fault. People felt that we have moved into the lion’s territory, and the lion should not be killed or punished for doing what was natural. The Bensons have experienced the same reactions.
This opinion has some merit. However, there are estimates that the mountain lion population in Colorado is now higher than it has ever been. With the increased human population and the increased mountain lion population, individual mountain lions do not have as much space for their territories. The reality of our wilderness areas is that they are impacted by humans. The other reality is that children and pets live in this environment with us.
“Attacks are quite common on dogs, but mostly livestock,” explained CPW officer Murdoch. “We realized we have very high density of mountain lions along the front range. We have no shortage of mountain lions,” Murdoch stated. “We have a ton of mountain lions and a ton of recreation along with homeowners, campers, bikers, dog walkers, hunters, etc., all along the front range, and we have very few conflicts. This shows you that mountain lions don’t really want to have anything to do with you.” Murdoch stated,” In thirteen years, I have only seen one attack on a human in Park County.” That was the attack on Pike Carlson.
In our conversation, author Baron stated, “Simple answers don’t work. Simply killing them all which we did prior to 1965, was not ethical or good for the environment. Letting them completely alone is not the answer, either. We need to focus on getting people to behave in ways that are less likely to cause problems and deal with individual lions that have crossed a line and pose a threat.”
Baron explained in his book that the question for those living with these predators is, “To what extent are they habituating to humans?” “A cat’s prey preferences are not hard-wired; they are learned, and eating habits can therefore spread through a population, parent to offspring,” Baron states in his book.
A mountain lion that has habituated to humans will hunt closer to humans, killing pets and livestock. That mother will then teach her young to hunt the same prey. Prior to the attack on Scott Lancaster, there were increased reports of dogs being eaten by mountain lions in Boulder County.
Boulder began using aversive conditioning including rubber bullets and bean bag shots to frighten off mountain lions from populated areas. Deer carcasses are now removed from caches and warning signs are posted for recent lion activity. However, it is unclear if adversive conditioning has had any impact. In Park County, wildlife officers use adversive conditioning techniques on occasion, if they feel it is appropriate. Most of the time when a CPW officer sees a lion, they aren’t really doing anything wrong. The use of adversive conditioning is more appropriate with bears.
In our conversation, Baron explained, “Lions are opportunistic. Habituation is still something that is not really clear.” The CPW study showed there are lions spending a lot more time around people than realized. While some lions are fine around people, “the more time they spend around people, the more opportunity they have to get into trouble.”
“When a person is attacked, we can go back and see a pattern of perhaps eating goats, then dogs, then going after a person. While it is not inevitable, you can often go back and see that pattern.”
Deer
“A single cougar may eat up to 40 deer in a year.” Baron writes in his book. “Where deer thrive, lions prosper.” Baron also explains, “If deer change their feeding behaviors, moving from dusk to dawn and feeding during the day, predator behavior will change with it.”
As any Park County gardener knows, deer prefer our shrubs and plants, especially non-native plants. Since mountain lions follow prey, they will follow the deer to your property.
Do not plant non-native plants and shrubs to attract the deer. Although we love seeing the deer, do not encourage them to be on your property.
Murdoch, CPW officer, agrees, ”Anytime you attract prey you attract mountain lions.” In Park County, deer are more of a problem in the eastern part of the county, especially the Bailey neighborhoods including Burland, Friendship Ranch, Deer Creek Valley Ranchos and Harris Park. “The high density of deer is caused by rampant feeding of deer, which is illegal.” stated Murdoch. Feeding the deer not only attracts mountain lions, but it can also be very harmful to the deer. Murdoch was very clear: “Do not feed the deer.”
”The mountain lions will refuge on these larger ranches and properties, and then in the evenings or when it is more advantageous to seek prey, they will move into the subdivisions adjacent to these larger properties such as KZ Ranch or the Magnus Ranch or Lone Rock,” Murdoch said.
While the mountain lions follow the deer population, if they see easier prey such as a dog, a goat or a child, they will take advantage of what is easiest to catch.
CPW believes the high deer population in Pike’s neighborhood was a clear factor on the attack. “The deer were attracting a whole bunch of lions hanging in and around that particular area at that time.” Murdoch stated.
Hunting
Colorado is one of thirteen states that allows the hunting of mountain lions. CPW data states that in the 2017-2018 hunting season, 471 lions, estimated to be 10% of the lion population for that year, were killed in Colorado by hunters. Of those killed that year, 60% were male and 40% were female.
Murdoch emphasized that hunting is a critical tool to manage the mountain lion population. Another mortality is caused by highways. Mountain lions will also kill each other.
CPW informed Benson that he could obtain a mountain lion hunting permit that would allow him to kill a lion on his property or within his designated hunting area. To obtain the license, Benson would have to pass an exam on mountain lions. If he is successful at a kill, he would need to immediately report the kill to CPW. Currently, the Bensons have installed extra lighting and cameras. Benson is still undecided on whether or not he will obtain the mountain lion hunting license.
The Carlsons did not need to obtain a hunting license. CPW officers tracked the two juvenile lions and they were killed to prevent further attacks. DNA analysis of saliva and hair taken from Pike immediately after the attack proved CPW had killed the correct mountain lion.
CPW has full information listed on their website for the requirements for a mountain lion hunting license.
Rules
New rules regarding mountain lions were created in the wake of Scott Lancaster’s death, as the Division of Wildlife began taking a harder stance.
One rule of importance states, “Any mountain lion frequenting a city or town would be captured and relocated.”
In our conversation, Baron explained that if an area has a healthy lion population, removing one lion will just allow another one to move in. “You don’t necessarily want to remove it because if you have a lion in your neighborhood that is doing everything a lion should do, that is a good lion to have that will protect it’s territory and keep other lions out.” The key question becomes, “Is the mountain lion posing some sort of threat?” There is a different judgement call when there is a lion just being a lion, and a lion that is killing goats and pets.
Baron also stated that some lions that habitually eat dogs will go back to eating deer. In the CPW study, Murdoch explains the same behavior, “Some cats with radio collars may have killed a goat, then not again for five years.”
Murdoch shared Baron’s view regarding the removal of lions. “Park County is mountain lion habitat, so we expect mountain lions to be everywhere,” he stated, “We don’t punish an animal that’s doing what an animal is supposed to do.”
CPW tries to teach people how to live among wildlife safely. Most relocations occur with mountain lions found in the suburbs, rarely from Park County.
Another rule is “Any mountain lion deemed a substantial threat to public safety would be killed.”
Murdoch emphasized that most mountain lions do not want to be around humans. Most lions that encounter and attack have poor body condition related to being sick or injured. Occasionally CPW finds a sick mountain lion that is put down, and some are found to have rabies.
CPW will not typically put down a mountain lion for killing a pet. They will more likely put down a mountain lion for killing livestock. CPW is financially liable for big game such as mountain lions that kill livestock, including goats, sheep and cattle. Prior to killing a mountain lion for livestock kills, CPW will determine if the kill was actually done by a mountain lion. “Sometimes domestic dogs will get out and kill livestock,” Murdoch explained. “Sometimes we will get a call about a horse with scratches down it’s back, but that is usually caused by a fence.”
The Colorado Division of Wildlife offers “Living with Wildlife” brochures that anyone living in Park County should read.
Prevention
Make lots of noise if you are outside dusk to dawn. That is typically the most active time of the day for the mountain lion. If you walk outside often from dusk to dawn, install outside lighting where you walk so you can see a mountain lion if it is present.
Eliminate hiding places for lions if possible. This can be accomplished by removing landscaping and vegetation that could be a potential hiding place for the predator and make it difficult for them to approach without being seen.
Bring pets in at night. If your pet must be outside at night, use a kennel with a secure top. In his book, Baron explores how dogs were being killed in Boulder County, particularly in Coal Creek Canyon. A kennel will not stop a mountain lion. If you tether your dog outside, consider that a tethered dog has no means of escape.
Do not feed pets outside. Outside feeding can attract other critters such as raccoons, that then can attract mountain lions.
Livestock should also be kept in enclosed sheds or barns at night, if possible. Be sure to close doors to all outbuildings, as the mountain lions may be curious enough to go inside.
If you find a deer carcass in a cache, you can call CPW to remove it. However, only do so if the carcass is in a place that could cause a confrontation. Removing the mountain lion’s food will only mean it has to kill something else. If a lion is hungry, it will take more risks.
Carlson recommends families “create a protected play area” for their children.
Encounter
CPW recommends that if a person encounters a mountain lion, they should not run. Maintain eye contact, speak calmly and firmly to the mountain lion.
Murdoch had many good suggestions to help if you encounter a mountain lion. “Mountain lions won’t attack to be defensive like a bear,” he explained. “Make sure the lion knows you know it’s there. They are ambush predators that operate with stealth. If they feel that they don’t have the advantage over their prey, they won’t attack.” Murdoch suggests that if you are not a very big person you might want to hike with pepper spray. “Look towards the cat and don’t crouch down. Make yourself bigger by holding a backpack or jacket over your head. Make yourself look as big as you can. Stop and back away slowly. If the animal is acting aggressively throw rocks or branches.” If you do get attacked, fight back. Mountain lions will only attack because they want to eat you. Remember, if they don’t think they have an advantage, they won’t attack.
In our conversation, author Baron recommended carrying bear spray and a long stick. However, he stated the most important safety recommendation is “don’t go hiking by yourself. Anyone who has been killed by a mountain lion has been alone.” Baron emphasized that an air horn or bear spray or a large stick will only help if you see a mountain lion coming. “The lion you have to worry about is the lion you don’t see coming.” Since most mountain lions ambush from behind, an air horn, bear spray or stick won’t help much. Having a second person to scream and come to your aid will frighten the mountain lion away, just like Pike’s dad did to save him. That second person will also then be able to assist you with injuries and getting to safety.
Now 10 years old, Pike also had good recommendations: “Don’t be making wild animal noises, don’t be going deep down in the woods and running much, have a pet or family around you and have bear spray and a knife.”
Conclusion
The Denver Zoo has a spine-chilling plaque outside the mountain lion enclosure. On the plaque is a picture of a mom holding the hand of her toddler on a hiking trail. The caption asks if you have seen a mountain lion in Colorado. Then it states that a mountain lion has seen you. Looking back at the picture, you realize the head of a mountain lion is visible in the willows beside the trail. That mountain lion’s head is maybe two feet from the child.
“I have never seen one, didn’t see one that night or since then,” Julie Carlson, a twenty year Bailey resident, and Pike’s mom shared. “This event has definitely changed us. Pike is constantly looking all around.”
Ron Carlson added, “We are all constantly aware they are out there. I used to go outside at night. I don’t do that anymore.”
Seeing a mountain lion is no doubt a thrill. They are truly powerful and majestic. However, if you are seeing one around your property, it might be habituating to humans. That mountain lion is deciding whether or not you or your pets are prey. If you see one at close range and it doesn’t run away, it has probably decided you are prey. If that mountain lion looks straight at you, crouches down and sweeps its tail, you are in trouble.
Aspen, the 11-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever that was also a rescue puppy, will be mourned by her family as many families have mourned the loss of their pets to mountain lions.
Pike Carlson suffered a fractured skull, damaged eye socket, damaged tendons to his eyelid as well as multiple lacerations on his face, head, neck and arms. Pike will continue to have surgeries into the future to repair damage to his eye caused by the mountain lion attack. The Carlson family feels lucky that Pike survived his ordeal and is doing well.
Both families, the Bensons and Carlsons, wish for all our residents to understand the danger and follow safety guidelines.
CPW states that “prevention is better than confrontation.” As Park County becomes more and more populated by both humans and mountain lions, it is expected that there will be more mountain lion confrontations. We all need to be alert and prepared, not only for the safety of our livestock, pets, children and ourselves, but also for the safety of the mountain lions.
