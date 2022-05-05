Jefferson-Como Fire Protection District (JCFPD) was established in 1960 as a combination fire department with a paid professional staff available 24/7 and a volunteer department.
Station 1 is in Jefferson. Station 2 is in Como. Stage Stop has Station 3. Station 4 is in Buffalo. The main Station 5 is in Elkhorn. Lost Park has Station 6. Station 7 is at Indian Mountain.
The small staff of JCFPD covers 525 square miles of Park County that includes private, state and federal lands. Many of the neighborhoods are one road in, one road out.
Neighborhoods in the JCFPD include Baker Lake, Beaver Ponds, Boreas Mountain, Boreas Pass, Buffalo, Coleman Ranch, Como Lake, David Overlook, Dixon Spring, Elkhorn, French Creek, Georgia Pass, Guernsey, Hoosier Creek, Indian Mountain, Jefferson Creek, Jefferson Lake, Johnson Gulch, Kenosha Pass, Liesburg, Little Baldy Mountain, Lone Chimney, Long Homestead, Lost Creek Wilderness, Lost Park, Michigan Creek, Michigan Creek/Teter State Wildlife Area, Michigan Lake, Miller Ranch, Mudd, Springs, Park Range, Payne, Peacock Iron, Pike National Forest, Rees Spring, Robbins Spring, Robinson Ranch, Rock Creek, Schattinger Ranch, Silverheels Creek, Stage Stop, Tarryall Creek, Tarryall Reservoir, Twin Cones, Volz and Webber Gulch.
In an evacuation, residents are to move to U.S. Hwy 285 and out of the area. If a fire is coming from U.S. Hwy 285, residents will need to go down County Road 15 or County Road 77. All residents are encouraged to be familiar with your evacuation routes and alternative routes.
The areas within JCFPD are varied, with high mountain areas and passes as well as the grasslands of South Park. JCFPD Fire Chief Trent Smith explained that personnel must be trained in wildland firefighting and grass firefighting as, “Grass fire work is different from forest fire, it goes fast.”
The district faces obstacles with many neighborhoods that have homes that are second homes or short-term rentals. “People come here from all over the country, even from around the world,” stated Smith. “These people are not familiar with the environment.”
To educate people in the district, Smith is pushing for social media presence and encouraging all residents to sign up for CODE RED in Park County. CODE RED sign up is available on the Park County website.
“Even a small event is a big deal,” stated Smith.“The biggest thing is we don’t have all the resources we need.”
Smith uses a variety of resources to help determine burn bans and to rate areas low risk, moderate risk, high risk or very high risk. He considers weather forecasts for his area, which is in three weather zones. Smith can look at lightning strikes and moisture.
Smith reviews information including fuel dangers such as energy release components in his district.
When a smoke report comes in to the district, Smith looks on maps to determine the risk for the area. If the smoke report is in a high-risk area, help will be called in. “Smoke report is always checked out,” stated Smith.
Most fire protection districts will have mutual aid agreements with neighboring districts. JCFPD has mutual aid agreements with their neighboring districts, the Forest Service and Colorado Division of Prevention and Patrol. That help could become critical if a wildland fire event occurs in a remote area with camping and difficult to travel, four-wheel drive roads to evacuate.
JCFPD will host an Open House at Station 5 on June 11. The Open House will be used to recruit volunteers and to education residents about mitigation, evacuation processes and how to prepare a Go Bag.
Next week The Flume will visit North-West Fire Protection District.
