The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 25 animal control calls, 9 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 1 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 9 Motor Assist calls, 15 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 81 traffic calls and 10 welfare check and 261 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 427 with the following arrests:
Lorraine M. Amos from Lake George was arrested on May 28, 2023, for driving under the influence and failing to report accident. She was released on a $1000 cash/surety bond on May 29, 2023.
Jacob Aaron Bell from Bailey was arrested on May 27, 2023, for no insurance-driver, driving under the influence, and is also being held for two warrants from Jefferson County for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Thomas Wayne Comeaux from Lake George was arrested May 27, 2023, for driving while ability impaired and speeding 5-9 over limit. He was released on a $1000 cash/surety bond on May 27, 2023.
Craig Robert Eastridge from Bailey was arrested May 23, 2023, for alcohol-open container/ drinking, DUI-non-motorized vehicle/bicycle. He was released on a $2000 cash/surety bond on May 23, 2023.
Scott James Henshaw from Bailey was arrested on May 24, 2023, for 1st degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond on May 25, 2023.
Martin James McElroy from Florissant was arrested on May 26, 2023, for alcohol-open container/drink, driving under influence of alcohol, and speeding 20-24 over limit. He was released on a $1000 cash/surety bond on May 26, 2023.
Robert Wayne Vap from Colorado Springs was arrested on May 28, 2023, for 3rd degree assault, harassment-strike/shove/kick, domestic violence enhancer, and protection order violation-civil. He is still in custody.
Craig Steven Walsh from Parker was arrested on May 28, 2023, for driving under the infl-w/1 prior alcohol, drove under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, weaving-lane usage violation and no proof of insurance-failure to display. He was released on a $2000 cash/surety bond on May 29, 2023.
