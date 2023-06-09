The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 16 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 25 animal control calls, 9 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 1 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 9 Motor Assist calls, 15 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 0 Search & Rescue calls, 81 traffic calls and 10 welfare check and 261 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 427 with the following arrests:

Lorraine M. Amos from Lake George was arrested on May 28, 2023, for driving under the influence and failing to report accident. She was released on a $1000 cash/surety bond on May 29, 2023.

