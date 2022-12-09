One hundered years ago on Dec. 2, 1922, the Lake George Hotel in Lake George, burned to the ground. According to news reports of that time, the fire was presumed to have started at approximately 1:30 a.m. in an adjacent shed on the west side of the building. The shed had been used for storing oil and the floors and walls were oil soaked. Arson was suspected.

The building was being occupied by the Colorado Rangers, who were ordered by the Colorado governor to investigate the shooting up of the post office and threats made to Henry Rockett and others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.