One hundered years ago on Dec. 2, 1922, the Lake George Hotel in Lake George, burned to the ground. According to news reports of that time, the fire was presumed to have started at approximately 1:30 a.m. in an adjacent shed on the west side of the building. The shed had been used for storing oil and the floors and walls were oil soaked. Arson was suspected.
The building was being occupied by the Colorado Rangers, who were ordered by the Colorado governor to investigate the shooting up of the post office and threats made to Henry Rockett and others.
Tom Mullican was shot twice by Henry Rockett in late November of 1915 over a dispute of a water pump handle. Mullican subsequently died and Rockett was charged in his death, but was acquitted in June 1916 in Fairplay on grounds of self-defense. It was felt that it resulted in a consorted effort to force Rockett out of town.
The Lake George Hotel was owned by the Heizer Estate and Rockett was the administrator of the estate. Rockett’s wife, Adella, was the postmistress of Lake George Post Office and Rockett was her assistant. He also owned a local grocery store, which today is Granite Canyon General Store, owned and operated by Craig and Lisa Karlin.
The Lake George Hotel was initially built around 1897 by George Frost, who is considered the founder of Lake George. Originally it was referred to as the Frost Mansion and the family home to the Frosts. The mansion was located just a few feet behind Granite Canyon General Store and today is outlined by twelve large white flags.
The mansion was built in the Queen Anne style featuring a steep roof with cross gables and/or large dormers, an asymmetrical front façade, and an expansive porch with decorative wood trim. A round or polygonal front corner tower with a conical roof is a distinctive Queen Anne feature on many buildings of this style. The mansion had twenty rooms and was the location of several gala affairs and over looked George’s Lake, which in 1981 at the establishment of a Post Office, the area became known as Lake George.
George Frost died in 1906 and Henry Rockett became administrator of the estate and the mansion was turned into The Great Western Hotel, named for the Great Western Mine near Wilkerson Pass, later it was known as The Mansion Hotel and finally the Lake George Hotel.
In 2020, the Karlins’ bought the store and adjacent cabin and property. The Karlins soon became enamored with the history associated with not only the buildings they had purchased, but with the history of Lake George in general. They named their store Granite Canyon, which was the original name of what we call Eleven-Mile Canyon today. They wanted to do something special to memorialize the loss of the Frost Mansion to the fire, thus the flags outlining where the mansion once stood. The Karlins’ have located parts of the original foundation as well as a variety of information about the building that houses the store, the cabin they live in, and the people who came before.
“I love where I am living and working and I feel a real connection to the history and want to share what I have learned with others,” said Craig Karlin.
The store is adorned with several photos and artifacts from mining, the Midland Railroad, the ice business and the store and post office through the years. In an effort to revive some of the history, the Karlins’ have put together an elaborate 5-year plan that includes the rebuilding of the mansion on the exact site where it stood 100 years ago. They plan to use the bottom floor of the replica mansion as a museum to showcase the history of Lake George and surrounding area.
People are invited to visit Granite Canyon and Craig Karlin will even conduct tours and share a bit of history about the mansion and of course the store, which has housed the post office, a museum of oddities, a skating rink, and so much more. To arrange a personal tour, call the store at 719-748-1390.
On Feb. 19, 2023, Craig is the featured speaker for Pikes Peak Historical Societies Chautauqua event. He will present a slide show of the history of the mansion and the store at 2:00 p.m. at the Lake George Charter School.
This is the beginning of a series of articles about Lake George’s history; the people, events, and interesting tidbits along the way. Next up, George Washington Frost. This series will continue covering names and incidents discussed in this article including several other historical stories from Lake George and the people who lived there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.