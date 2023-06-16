John Lopes had only one piece of information about his uncle, Victor Conti, when he started his research: A monument in the family cemetery.
Victor Conti’s father was a stone cutter and created a substantial monument for the son he lost in a training mission near Bailey, Colorado. This monument gave the dates that Sgt. Victor Conti lived as 1921 to 1943 as a member of the 704th Bomb Squadron training during World War II. That’s all the family knew about
Family members who knew more had all passed on.
Lopes felt an obligation to honor his uncle. The family did not talk about their loss, so little was known about Victor Conti. When Lopes started researching, he found an obituary with more details.
Conti died in a crash of a Liberator bomber in Colorado in 1943.
When Lopes contacted the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver at the former Lowry Field, he learned that Conti was one of 11 crew members who died on Mount Logan, ten miles west of Bailey, in 1943 during a training mission aboard a B-24H Liberator Bomber. They supplied Lopes a great deal of documentation of his uncle’s crash.
Lopes then planned a trip to Colorado to retrace Conti’s footsteps.
Trying to confirm whether a monument was at the site, he contacted Jim Glenn of the Park County Historical Society. Glenn had photos of the crash site, including the monument installed there in 1998. Craig Christenson took this photo during an 11-hour hike to the crash site in 2014.
Lopes and friend Steve Engler chartered an aircraft from Boulder and flew over the crash site above Camp Santa Maria in Grant, Colorado, at 7 a.m. on June 8. Later that morning he met in Shawnee with Kacie Eller, President of Shawnee Historical Society, and Ben Straily who himself had also hiked to the crash site 20 years ago. Straily graciously gave Lopes a roller bearing and a propeller nose cone he had from the site.
Later Lopes met at the Heritage Center at McGraw Park in Bailey with Pat Mauro; Jim and Sue Glenn; Dan McCafferty, American Legion Commander; and David Waller, park volunteer, to compare notes and have snacks. Mauro gave Lopes and Engler a tour of the historic buildings at McGraw Park. Then Mauro took them to the former Royal Ranch on County Road 43, where the lone survivor parachuted to safety just prior to the crash.
Henry McQuaide parachuted from the B24 bomber just before it crashed. McQuaide landed five miles west of the Royal Ranch and hiked there after waking up from the jump. Charles Royal fed McQuaide breakfast in his home. This ended the retracing of the steps that John Lopes started in the morning, with the flight over the wreck site, tracing the history of his Uncle Victor from 80 years ago.
John Lopes reflected on his trip to honor his uncle, Victor Conti, “My uncle is no longer just a name on the family monument and my pride in him continues to grow by retracing his steps. Learning so much more about how my uncle died has connected me more to him, my late parents, grandparents, aunts and cousins,” said Lopes. “I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with my brother and what’s left of my family and hope it draws us closer.”
