The Platte Canyon 9Health 365 Health Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Platte Canyon Gymnasium located at 57243 U.S. Highway 285. Rotary Club of Conifer and Senior Alliance of Platte Canyon are two of the sponsors for this year’s health fair.
Organizers are currently seeking 30 to 35 volunteers to make the health fair a success. Volunteers are needed for medical and non-medical positions.
Masks will be required. While people are encouraged to schedule an appointment to attend the health fair, walk-ins will also be welcome.
Interested people can sign up to volunteer or to attend the health fair at the 9health365.org website. Interested volunteers may also email Charlotte Wytias at wytiasc45@me.com.
