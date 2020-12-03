The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 16 animal control calls, 14 Motor Assist calls, six REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 67 traffic stops and six welfare check and 330 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 465 with the following arrests:
Connor Caleb Connell from Fairplay was arrested Nov. 23 on charges of child abuse-knowingly/reckless-no injury; harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 Personal Recognizance bond Nov. 25.
Ryan Jacob Daniel was arrested Nov. 26 for aggrevated motor vehicle theft; driver’s license-driving without. He is also being held on seven warrants out of El Paso County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Roberto Jaramillo from Forney, Texas was arrested Nov. 27 on charges of vehicular homicide-reckless driving. He was released Nov. 28.
