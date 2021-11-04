Week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 14 animal control calls, 5 Motor Assist calls, 8 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 40 traffic calls and 7 welfare check and 353 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 439 with the following arrests:
Matthew John Dinnan from Shawnee was arrested 10/30/21 on charges of 2nd degree assault-in custody/adult convict/guard; obstructing a peace officer; resisting arrest/ 2nd degree assault-peace officer/ criminal attempt; menacing-real/simulated weapon; harassment-strike/shove/kick. He is still in custody.
Aaron Robert Dobbs from Denver was arrested on 10/27/21 on charges of commercial vehicle-safety violation; failure to appear. He was released on a $50.00 cash bond 10/27/21.
David James Jackson from Fairplay was arrested 10/26/21 on charges of driving while ability impaired-0.20+; failure to comply. He was sentenced to 116 days with a scheduled release of 2/19/2022.
Cassandra Ann Keller from Alma was arrested 10/31/21 on 2 warrants from Park County. Both warrants are for failure to appear-traffic offense. She was released on a $2,000 cash bond 10/31/21.
James Dylan Parra from Fairplay was arrested o10/25/21 on two warrants from Park County. Both warrants are for failure to appear. He was released on $500 PR bond for both cases 10/26/21.
Matthew Daniel Parson from Thornton was arrested 10/27/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He is still in custody.
Rory James Ziegler from Englewood was arrested 10/29/21 on a warrant from Park County for failure to appear. He was released on a $500 cash/surety bond 10/29/21.
