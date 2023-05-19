The Board of County Commissioners utilized a May 15 work session to address a variety of topics from the introduction of wolves to the revision of voting districts county wide. 

The hotly-debated topic of the reintroduction of gray wolves to Colorado will take months to coordinate and will not impact Park County residents until at least 2024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.