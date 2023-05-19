The Board of County Commissioners utilized a May 15 work session to address a variety of topics from the introduction of wolves to the revision of voting districts county wide.
The hotly-debated topic of the reintroduction of gray wolves to Colorado will take months to coordinate and will not impact Park County residents until at least 2024.
Redistricting, however, comes with a fast-approaching deadline of June 30 and is a mandatory task for all counties following the 2020 census and in preparation for elections in 2024.
Mike Smith, who was recently named Director of Park County Operations, is charged with producing redistricting maps and providing options and information to commissioners.
“The clock is ticking on this and June 30 is the deadline for our decisions to be finalized,” Smith explained at the work session. “Option One is the easiest of the three possibilities, and it would require that 385 voters be moved to a different district based on their addresses. The second option would impact 1,100 voters, and the third would impact 6,500 voters.”
Mark Lamb, supervising manager of Colorado Parks & Wildlife Area 1, made a presentation to the commissioners that focused on wolves but also covered a plethora of other topics relevant to Park County residents.
Lamb explained that the recent voter mandate to reintroduce wolves to Colorado entailed having 10-15 wolves on the ground in the state by Dec. 31 of this year. The wolves will first be introduced in the northwestern portion of the state, with the Gunnison Valley and North Park possibly to follow.
“Wolves are designated as a federally endangered species, which means you can only take a wolf if it was attacking a person,” Lamb said.
A bill backed by Gunnison Valley-area ranchers would have stopped wolves from being reintroduced until they were declared experimental rather than federally endangered, but Colorado Governor Jared Polis vetoed that bill Tuesday.
In other news, Lamb stated that the Como Shooting Range was currently closed for renovations. Lamb said an archery range had been approved, and that grant money had been obtained for its construction. That addition will be coming soon, and should be completed by mid-June according to Lamb.
