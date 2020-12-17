The holiday season is often filled with the aroma and song lyrics of homemade pies and treats. And what a perfect season for Fairplay’s Front Street to add a new bakery, full of homemade goodies.
Sweet Bakes Pantry officially opened Dec. 11 to customers and Fairplay dignitaries for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
SBP sells freshly-baked treats that include pumpkin bread, snowball cookies (sometimes called Russian tea cakes), homemade granola, muffins, cakes, candy, cupcakes, muffins, pies, donuts, specially-packaged chai tea and almost anything else to meet your sweet tooth demands.
The cake of the month, special for December, is a chocolate espresso cake with vanilla butter cream, chocolate ganache and peppermint bark.
SBP also takes special orders, for example, birthdays and other special events.
The full menu is posted on the business Facebook page, “Sweet Bakes Pantry.” A website is set to launch in January.
In addition to delicious pastries, SBP also has coffee, tea and hot chocolate, and a few tables to enjoy your special treat inside. Wireless internet is also available in the shop.
Crafts and homemade items such as nativity scenes made from logs, candles and Christmas tree ornaments are also available.
About the owners
Amanda Fikejs and Melonie Eastham are business partners and co-owners of SBP and they are both from Fairplay.
Fikejs has owned Sweet Aroma Bakery, a home-based business, since November of 2018, and she also owns and operates AJB Incorporated, a home cleaning and service company for vacation and residential homes in the county since 2012.
“I’ve baked since I was a young girl, inspired by baking with my grandmother who owned the grocery store in Victor, Colo.,” Eastham said. “My mom is a great baker and I remember baking Russian Tea Cakes with her even at an early age and I’ve always loved baking for my family.”
Eastham’s prior entrepreneurial experience includes Gigi’s Jam-N-Bakes, which she began a couple years ago.
Eastham and her husband also share ownership of J & M Holdings Drywall Specialists and have run that business for over 25 years. Eastham also holds an undergraduate degree in organizational leadership and management.
Gluten-free and organic
SBP bakers use organic flours and ingredients and gluten-free flours suited for each special baked good. They do this “to create a wholesome approach to baking.”
“I became interested in gluten-free baking a couple of years ago and realized how much better my husband and I feel since eliminating gluten from our diets,” Eastham said.
Eastham also designs her own baking mixes, while keeping in mind the quest for gluten-free baked goods that are moist and have proper texture and crumb.
“My passion is taking wheat-based recipes and turning them into delicious gluten-free bakes,” said Eastham.
The birth of a business
“Amanda and I have been talking about combining our businesses for quite some time,” said Eastham. “When 526 Front Street became available, we jumped on it.”
Fikejs bakes with organic flours and sweeteners, while Eastham specializes in gluten-free goods, so the two bakers decided they fit well together in this new bakery venture.
“We hoped to expand our individual businesses and what better way to do so than to team up to bring a specialized bakery to Fairplay and we love the atmosphere on Front Street,” Eastham said. “Trends in the baking industry show a growing need for bakeries that provide wholesome and more specialized bakes.”
Cottage food industry
SBP bakers, who are both certified Colorado Food to Market bakers, currently bake their products in their home kitchens. Future plans may include a full kitchen in the bakery itself.
“It is a privilege to be a cottage food industry in Colorado,” said Eastham. “Many states don’t provide this kind of service and it allows us to produce specialized products while ensuring the safety of our goods and keeping bakers up-to-date on state regulations.”
Hours
The SBP’s hours are Wednesday. through Saturdays., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Fairplay’s newest Front Street. bakers bake daily.
