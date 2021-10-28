The goal of the Park County Senior Coalition is to help older residents in Park County live with dignity, independence, and safety.
We are now offering a homemaker program that provides financial assistance with light housecleaning for seniors! Housecleaning may be completed by a professional, friend, neighbor or family member. Get registered with the PCSC today to see if you are eligible.
Upcoming events:
Fraud Prevention Seminar Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m. at TBK Bank in Fairplay
Peace Works and Park County Senior Coalition will be hosting a Seniors Brunch series!
Nov. 1 Brunch and Meet and Greet 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Nov.15 Brunch and Cooking 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dec. 6 Bunch & Chair Yoga 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Dec. 20 Brunch & Crafts 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Park County Senior Coalition Board Meeting Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m. at the Hartsel Community Center
All are welcome. Please RSVP to events at 719-836-4295
Want to get involved? Please consider donating to the Park County Senior Coalition or volunteering your time with us. We are grateful for your contributions and 100% of proceeds go towards senior programming.
Park County Senior Coalition Office hours are Monday-Thursday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.. 825 Clark St. Suite C Fairplay, CO 80440, PO Box 309 Fairplay, Colorado 80440, 719-836-4295 (main line) 719-836-4150 (Jennie Danner- Executive Director)
