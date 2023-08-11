The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 15 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 22 animal control calls 5 ATV/Dirt bikes on County Roads calls, 0 Campfire-Illegal Campfire calls, 4 Motor Assist calls, 12 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 1 Search & Rescue calls, 66 Traffic calls and 6 Welfare Check and 269 Misc Other calls. The total calls amounted to 400 with the following arrests:
Herman Otto Boehnke from Hartsel was arrested August 3, 2023 for harassment and domestic violence enhancer. He was released August 4, 2023.
James Scott Cruciani from Daytona Beach was arrested August 6, 2023 for fugitive of justice. He is still in custody.
Trevor Lee Feser from Littleton was arrested July 31, 2023 for criminal mischief-$300-$750, false imprisonment and domestic violence enhancer. He was released August 1, 2023.
Sergio Miguel-Lopez from Fairplay was arrested August 3, 2023 for driving under the influence, weaving-lane usage violation and alcohol-open container/drink in vehicle. He was released on $1000 cash/surety bond August 3, 2023.
Terry Joseph Spader from Colorado Springs was arrested August 5, 2023 for domestic violence enhancer, 3rd deg assault-know/reckless cause injury, harassment-strike/shove/kick and child abuse. He is still in custody.
William Dean Weston from Waco was arrested August 5, 2023 for alcohol-open container/drinkinvehicle, driving under influence of alcohol or drugs or both, speeding 25-39- over 75 mph and no proof of insurance-failure to display. He was released August 5, 2023 on a PR bond.
Adam Stanley Wittbrodt from Lakewood was arrested August 2, 2023 for vehicular assault-reckless. He was released on $1000 PR bond August 2, 2023.
Erin Elizabeth Yant from Denver was arrested August 4, 2023 for driving ability impaired-w/1 prior alcohol and driving while ability impaired. She is still in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.