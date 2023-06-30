Diligent efforts of Lake George Fire Protection District, along with United States Forest Service and Hartsel Fire, stopped the Wild Canyon Fire in its tracks.
Friday, June 23, just after 9:15 p.m., a call was received from Sportsman’s Paradise reporting smoke and flames were seen on a ridge above to the west. They did not think it was a campfire. While LGFPD was en route, a second call came in stating the flames had disappeared.
Fourteen volunteer firefighters from LGFPD responded; three units reported to the location and six additional trucks were staged at Station One in Lake George. Hartsel, Florissant, and Ute Pass Regional Health Service districts were requested to stage at their respective stations. Teller County also paged Four Mile Fire Protection District to stand by.
LGFPD Chief Susan Bernstetter met with the reporting party and verified the fire at the top of a ridge. She was unable to determine the type or size of the fire, and access to the fire was difficult. LGFPD volunteer Tristan Weaver navigated the difficult terrain on an ATV and did find a legal and well attended campfire in the same vicinity on Forest Service Road 295. While Bernstetter was on the phone updating USFS officer Stephen Reed, she saw the fire on the ridge. Weaver continued scouting and found the fire, stating it was in the trees above the campsite. Bernstetter reported to USFS, and they would assemble crews.
The campers were told to put out their fire, pack up and leave the area for their safety. They complied and their campsite became the staging area for the fire. It was determined the best access was through Wild Canyon Ranch to Forest Service Road 295.
Hartsel Fire was paged for response and met up with the LGFPD crews. Due to the terrain and area, trucks were unable to get close enough to utilize water. Even the ATV was unable to get there. The fire was over the ridge and not visible from the staging area. Ten volunteers hiked the rugged terrain, which involved traversing nearly a half mile while packing line digging tools. They also marked the way for other crews that would be coming.
Near midnight they arrived at the 1.5 - 2-acre fire. The fire was at the top of the ridge at 9040 feet on a 60% slope going in two directions. They immediately began cutting lines with hand tools. The fire had a moderate rate of spread.
With the USFS responding and with the limited access, Florissant, and Four Mile Fire Protection Districts, who were waiting at their stations, were released. Fourteen USFS personnel arrived at 12:30 a.m. and hiked up to join the fire personnel already on scene. Since the fire was on USFS property, USFS Stephen Reed took incident command. Bernstetter maintained the staging area, planning for morning crew replacements, water sources for incoming helicopters, and communication with Park County Dispatch.
Twenty-five men and women stayed overnight. Melody Money, LGFPD volunteer, made and delivered breakfast burritos and coffee. Lake George and Hartsel crews hiked down, ate, and were released. At 7:00 a.m. four fresh Lake George volunteers hiked up, taking burritos and coffee for the USFS crews. Twenty-seven additional USFS crews arrived from Twin Peaks and Woodland Park around 9:30 a.m. 46 personnel remained on the fire Saturday.
Two helicopters were ordered and made countless water drops from Lake George Lake. Personnel from LGFPD and 14 original USFS firefighters were released at 4:30 p.m.
A USFS investigation determined a lightning strike caused the fire. The fire was contained at 5:25 p.m., and crews left. USFS returned Sunday at 11:45 a.m. and found no smoke and no growth. The USFS will continue to monitor.
“We are extremely grateful to our volunteers and relationships between agencies and the support of our community. Thanks to the valiant efforts, the Wild Canyon Fire had a good outcome,” commented Bernstetter.
