Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of April 26 – May 2, 2021
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 28 animal control calls, seven Motor Assist calls, 10 REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 64 traffic stops and nine welfare check and 324 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 453 with the following arrests:
Frank Wells Davis from Fairplay was arrested April 28 on charges of harassment-strike/shove/kick; assault in the second degree; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $1,000 PR bond April 29.
Kenneth Wayne Kerkela from Fairplay was arrested April 26 on charges of posting private image for harassment; domestic violence enhancer. He was released on a $500 bond April 26.
Philip Noyan Riker from Parker was arrested May 1 on charges of second degree arson-damage $100 or more; driving under restraint-alcohol-related; unlawful conduct on public property; wildfire-intentionally setting. He was released on a $5,000 bond May 2.
