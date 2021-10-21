On a blustery October morning, the rattling of horse trailers reverberated through the subalpine fir and Engelmann spruce clinging to the feet of Buffalo Peaks. Two of South Park’s wildlife officers were making their way to a trailhead where they would exit the warm cabs of their patrol vehicles and start their cold day. Before long, the officers were brushing snow off their horses and loading panniers with oxygenated bags holding approximately 1,000 fingerling greenback cutthroat trout destined for drainages high within the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness. The crew meandered their way through the thick timber. Hands tightened on reins as hooves slipped and raked, attempting to gain purchase on icy side-slopes. The wind bit hard on the face of man and horse while they made several icebound creek crossings, water well below where the fish would eventually be stocked.
At one time, biologists thought Colorado’s state fish may have been extinct. Historically they occurred in most of the high elevation streams in the South Platte basin. Greenback cutthroat trout are currently listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act but efforts are under way to restore them to several of the streams in the South Park area.
The team reached the location where the first batch of inch and half long trout would be released while the sun tried unsuccessfully to cut through the clouds during a break in the storm. The horses seized the opportunity to graze while the officers placed the closed bags in the stream, giving the water temperature a chance to equalize. A short time later, the bags were opened and the fish slowly poured into their wild new home.
The officers climbed back on their horses and bid farewell to the first batch of fish and started off toward the next location. The storm surged with new vigor. Elk kept a skeptical eye on the group before retreating into the dense trees. Snow began to accumulate on the shoulders of the men and on the necks of the horses as they climbed a saddle to plant the next batch of fish in the headwaters of another stream.
Horses perform vital tasks and help wildlife officers accomplish Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s mission. Without horses, these streams would likely not be receiving the native fish that swam there for eons. After the next batch was stocked, the snow swirled while the men huddled under the sheltering bows of a large spruce, savoring the modest lunch they had packed. While letting the horses rest, I couldn’t help but contemplate how chocolate eaten during a Rocky Mountain snow storm tastes richer.
Coffee drank miles from a truck warms the belly in a different way. The break afforded the officers moments of reflection. “Days like today remind you why you chose to be a game warden don’t they?” quipped Tyler Stoltzfus, Wildlife Officer for the Fairplay district. I nodded, took another bite of chocolate and let my reply float away with the wind, “They sure do.”
