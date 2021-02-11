Park County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 604
Fairplay, CO 80440
719-836-2494
Sheriff Tom McGraw
Week of Feb. 1 – 7, 2020
The Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 Accident/Motor Vehicle calls, 10 animal control calls, 22 Motor Assist calls, nine REDDI Report/Reckless Driver calls, 49 traffic stops and two welfare check and 332 Miscellaneous Other calls. The total calls amounted to 451 with the following arrests:
Don Palakiko Glendenning from Fairplay was arrested on Feb. 7 on charges of sex assault-overcome victims’ will. He is still in custody.
David Elias Jacquez Jr. from Castle Rock was arrested on Feb. 3 on a warrant from Park County on charges of failure to appear-DUI. He was released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond on Feb. 3.
Amber Michelle McCool from Bailey was arrested on Feb. 1 on charges of harassment-strike/shove-ethnic intimidation; domestic violence enhancer. She was released on a $500 Personal Recognizance bond on Feb. 1.
