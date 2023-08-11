The first Fire Academy in Park County history graduated sixteen cadets who completed the intensive Fire One Certification course over six months, which was sponsored by the Hartsel Fire Protection District under the leadership of Chief Brian Cook.
The ceremony kicked off with most of the cadets marching into the Hartsel Illuminations Ranch outdoor venue the afternoon of Aug. 5.
HFPD Chief Cook, HFPD Deputy Chief Matt Brooks, Jefferson-Como Chief Trent Smith and Lake George Chief Susan Bernstetter all welcomed the cadets into the profession of firefighting.
“It’s the greatest job on earth,” Chief Cook said. “If this is your calling, you will never work a day in your life.”
Cook reviewed the five values of firefighters: professionalism, integrity, compassion, loyalty and honesty.
“As a firefighter you sacrifice, put the needs of others over yours,” Chief Smith said. “You work nights, weekends, holidays and may miss many special events.”
Smith’s words rang true for several cadets who missed part of the ceremony because they were handling calls during their own graduation that day.
HFPD Deputy Chief Matt Brooks welcomed the cadets into the family of firefighters.
Four Park County fire districts, Jefferson-Como, Hartsel Fire, Southern Park County and Lake George Fire Protection District, all had firefighters had firefighters complete the course, which involved classroom learning every Tuesday night and hands-on skills training every Saturday.
Hartsel Chief Cook launched the academy, which met the full requirements for participants to receive their Firefighter One certification in the State of Colorado after their state exam.
Chief Cook organized this intensive certification training and recruited 13 volunteer instructors from Denver and all over Park County to help teach the firefighters. Hartsel Firefighter Brandon Hutcheson, Guffey Firefighter Aaron Mandel and Deputy Chief Brooks also helped teach skills to the cadets.
From February through July, firefighters met at the new and improved Hartsel Fire station for classroom learning, utilizing the smart training set-up and the brand-new burn training structure.
Every other Saturday, the firefighter students performed hands-on skills training, which included hose rolling, ladder skills, putting out fires in the new burn structure simulation building and some real calls in the county.
Classroom training was not easy. For example, the students studied content on 600 PowerPoint slides for the Haz-Mat operations course section alone. Coursework subjects included an introduction to fire service and firefighter safety, communications, building construction, fire dynamics, personal protective portable fire extinguishers, ropes and knots, ground ladders, forcible entry, structural search and rescue, tactical ventilation, hose operations and hose streams, fire suppression, overhaul, property conservation and scene preservation.
There were five junior volunteers, under age 18, in the academy.
The academy was free for all the firefighters, and each fire district covered the cost of the $100 book, which weighs at least eight pounds (almost more than their oxygen tanks).
If firefighters had not taken this free course, their other option would have been to enroll in a community college to obtain this knowledge and certification. Cadets expressed their gratitude for the program.
“It helps create muscle memory to learn the information in class and then practice on Saturdays in small groups,” Piotr Holysz, Jefferson-Como firefighter, told The Flume earlier this year. “We are also learning how different districts work, cross training and all following protocols.”
“We learned different kinds of ladder carries, such as the low shoulder carry,” Lucynda Sebring, Lake George firefighter said.
The Hartsel Fire Auxiliary fed the firefighters throughout all their studies and practical skills sessions.
Families were honored at the ceremony for their support and sacrifice also.
Chief Cook’s wife, Tryrene Cook (alias Mrs. TLC), talked about the importance of family support. Cook is intimately familiar with the firefighter family life, as she has 3 firefighters in her immediate family. Cook closed out the ceremony with the Firefighters Prayer:
When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage,
Give me the strength to save some life, whatever be its age,
Or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout,
And quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me,
To guard my neighbor and protect his property.
And if according to your will I have to lose my life,
Bless with your protecting hand my loving family from strife.
