An advantageous event has been going on in Bailey this summer, and the fifth event is scheduled for July 17. The Bailey Art and Flea Markets boasts artists and garage and yard sale-type vendors.
“With Bailey being so widespread, traditional garage and yard sales were not working for people here, so we decided to offer space and it’s worked great,” said Andy Nortnik of Fun and Funky Art Galleries.
Registration is open for this event and can be done only in person at Fun and Funky Art Gallery #2 at 4 River Drive, next to the Post Office in Bailey. Registrations are being taken from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The cutoff is July 16 or until all spots are taken. Fifteen spaces are available and all spaces are 12X12 and will accommodate canopies, tents and tables. For more information call 303-719-0991. Food vendors are encouraged and welcome.
Events are free admission and entertainment will be provided by Tom McNeill, who plays a mixture of genres and accepts requests. The July 17 Bailey Art and Flea Market will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m.at the Fun and Funky #2.
These events have attracted quite an array of vendors. There have been multiple painters, vintage LPs, furniture, household goods, crafts, photography, rocks, gems, etc. “We’ve really enjoyed doing this and bringing people together to showcase local artists and help people have profitable garage type sales,” Nortnik said.
The Bailey Art and Flea Market is also looking into combining with some car shows to bring even more enjoyment and fun to visitors and vendors alike.
A portion of the proceeds are given to local charities. The July 3 event donated to Intermountain Humane Society, and the next recipient will be the Boys and Girls Club of the High Rockies.
Fun and Funky is celebrating its eighth year of business in Bailey.
