The Middle Way Sanctuary received a $500 donation from TBK Bank in Fairplay for the Second Annual Western Days event, held June 17 this year at Warm Springs Ranch. The Middle Way provides equine-assisted therapy and sanctuary for horses that are not adoptable. They also provide therapeutic equine services both for children with special needs and for veterans.
Western Day was the organization’s largest fundraiser, with approximately 100 people attending.
“The event was family fun, games, hobby-horse races, cowboy dinner, a live band - PB and K; and an awesome silent auction,” said Barb Deline, Middle Way Sanctuary treasurer. “The silent auction had over $5000 worth of items. All items were donated by the generous community of Fairplay.”
Auction items included a weekend at the Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge, a week at a cottage in Ormond Beach, Florida, and many gift certificates to restaurants in Fairplay. Prather’s Market donated all the beans and rolls for the cowboy dinner. Eagle Rock Ranch donated their all-natural, hormone- and antibiotic-free Black Angus hot dogs for the Cowboy Dinner.
“The fun outdoor events were led by Marilyn Jaspering,” Decline said. “Liz Hilton set up our silent auction, and Jennifer Dunkel oversaw our merchandise store.”
Deline cooked and served the cowboy dinner with her crew of volunteers.
“The Middle Way organization offers therapeutic riding for people with a variety of physical, mental and emotional special needs,” Decline said. “To inquire about our program, call 970-315-2897.
Decline continued, “Our Executive Director, Lori Araki, is a PATH, Int. (Professional Association for Therapeutic Horsemanship, International) therapeutic riding instructor who has trained with Olympic medalists in dressage and has taught riding since 2004.”
More information about this organization and activities can be found at their website, www.TheMiddleWaySanctuary.org.
