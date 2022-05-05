Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter of the Lake George Fire Protection District has an important message for the residents in her fire district: “Help us help you.”
Bernstetter oversees a district covering 250 square miles in Park County with an all-volunteer department covering four stations. Nineteen of her firefighters are trained in wildland firefighting. The only firefighter not yet certified in wildland firefighting is a new volunteer. Bernstetter describes her crew as “dedicated and well-trained.”
Many of the subdivisions in the LGFPD are one way in, one way out. Neighborhoods include the areas of Badger Mountain, Badger Spring, Bearcat Mines, Beaver Dam Creek, Bradley Peak, Brookside-McCurdy Trail, Camp Alexander, China Wall, Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir State Park, Eleven Mile Village, Fish Creek, Hankins Pass, Happy Meadows, Pilot Peak, Pike National Forest, Platte Springs, Puma Hills, Rimrock, Sledge Hammer Gulch, South Platte Canyon, Spinney Mountain Reservoir, Spruce Grove, Tappan Mountain, Tarryall, Tarryall Reservoir, Thorpe, Twin Creek, Twin Eagles and Wagon Tongue.
Many homes in the LGFPD are second homes, part time residents and vacation rentals. The district is 80% national forests. Camping, four-wheeling and fishing bring tourists to the area.
The Hayman Fire started in the LGFPD. This fire started on June 8, 2002, on a Red Flag Day. For 18 years, the Hayman Fire was the largest wildfire in Colorado’s history. This fire burned over 138,114 acres, causing nearly $40 million in firefighting costs, burned 133 homes and forced the evacuation of 5,340 people.
The Hayman Fire indirectly resulted in the deaths of six people. A woman living south of Florissant suffered a fatal asthma attack when heavy smoke drifted over her home. Five firefighters traveling from Oregon to fight the fire died from injuries suffered in a traffic accident.
Portions of Park County, Douglas County, Jefferson County and Teller County were included in the Hayman Fire burn area. The fire was classified as contained on July 18, 2002. The cause was arson.
The Hayman Fire burn area impacted tourism in the area for years. Flooding in the burn area increased, causing many roads and bridges to wash out. Sediment from runoff impacted reservoirs.
Bernstetter has mutual aid agreements with neighboring districts, including Teller County with personnel on the Wildland Fire Task Force. The U.S. Forest Service has an office in Lake George that can assist in a wildfire.
Bernstetter does not want to see another catastrophic fire in her district. She plans to use summer homeowners association meetings to work with subdivisions on evacuation plans. Residents in LGFPD should plan on attending meetings with the fire district. Homeowners and visitors are encouraged to know their evacuation routes and sign up for CODE RED on the Park County website.
