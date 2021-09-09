The community and district of Lake George came through in a major way in support of the Lake George Fire Protection District. Their goal was overwhelming surpassed and far exceeded their expectations.
The annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser far exceeded any turnout they’ve had in the past serving over 450 dinners. Everyone was very patient with the lines and the wait, using that time to visit with friends and neighbors and even make new ones.
The auction raised $6870 minus the associated fees. Monetary donations, as this went to print, are at $13,931.36, which brings the total to well over $20,000., a record amount. “Every donation, from $5 to $1000+ is so appreciated. It doesn’t matter what the amount. The fact it was given from the heart means more than we can adequately express our thanks for,” said Susan Bernstetter, Fire Chief.
On top of the donations, all the food, drinks, and paper products were donated.
The funds raised will enable the department to purchase new rescue equipment including but not limited to new rescue ropes, harnesses, gloves, locking carabiners and a new easier method to set up a braking system for the rope set-up. Once the new equipment is purchased, the volunteers are hoping to be able to make long overdue upgrades to their kitchen and serving area in the training room.
“We are proud to be a part of and serve such an amazing, generous and caring community. The outpouring of support is truly overwhelming. It is this support that makes all the training hours and showing up for calls at all hours worthwhile for the volunteers. The community support is more than appreciated,” said Bernstetter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.