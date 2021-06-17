It’s springtime in the Rockies and people are heading outside to enjoy the scenery, but it’s also the time when our wildlife is having their young. “June is the month when the majority of deer, elk, antelope and moose give birth. It is also when wildlife officers notice an uptick in conflict between people and these species,” said Ian Petkash, Lake George Wildlife Officer.
Many birds and mammals give birth this time of the year. Now through the end of the month, newborn wildlife will be found across the landscape; it is important that when they are observed, that people do so from a distance and never try to interact with them. “A good rule of thumb is if an animal is changing its behavior because of your presence, you are too close. This may mean altering your hike plans but that sure beats the possible consequences,” said Petkash.
“Deer, elk and moose are powerful animals that can seriously injure or kill a person while protecting their young. A cow elk does not know that your attempt at a wildlife selfie is not a direct threat to her calf and she will likely act accordingly,” continued Petkash.
Each year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives scores of calls from concerned humans about wildlife that has been “abandoned” by adult animals. Many are tempted to “help” a young animal by picking it up or trying to feed it, however it is critical that people understand there is no substitute for their natural parents.
“If you find a deer fawn or elk calf, do not pick it up. Mothers will leave their young to feed for hours at a time. It is a survival strategy for the young to avoid predation. Baby deer and elk found in these circumstances are almost certainly not abandoned but if you pick them up and take them home, an unnecessary situation gets inadvertently created,” explained Petkash.
Some well-meaning people gather up baby wildlife and bring them to wildlife rehabilitation facilities, which is not the right thing to do.
“Baby mammals are scentless in order to prevent predators from finding them,” said Janet George, senior terrestrial biologist for CPW. “When humans touch these animals, they are imparting them with a scent their adults will not recognize. This can result in true abandonment of healthy offspring.”
“If 24 hours go by and the parent does not return, it is possible the newborn was abandoned or the parent is dead (hit by a car, for example),” said Jenny Campbell, customer service expert with CPW. “Call our office and we will work with certified wildlife rehabilitation center to get aid for the wildlife if possible. Don’t move the animal yourself.”
CPW also wants to let citizens know that feeding corn and grain to some big game animals can be toxic and cause their death. Deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other hoofed animals have a complex digestive system. “Wildlife are well adapted to feed on natural food sources; they don’t need food from humans,” said Matt Martinez, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer in the Parker area. “People think that feeding wildlife doesn’t negatively affect wildlife, but in reality, it is irresponsible and often leads to the death of the animal being fed.”
“So often conflict between people and wildlife is tied to human food sources that are either intentionally or negligently made available to animals. The rise in cases every June however is tied to the new generation of critters and humans getting too close to mothers and their young. Give them space. Most of the time it is people thinking they’re doing the right thing but they’re actually doing the opposite,” said Petkash.
If you find young wildlife, enjoy a quick glimpse, leave the animal where it is and keep pets out of the area. Having dogs off leash often escalates run-ins with wildlife from just a sighting into what could be a dangerous situation.
“Dogs should always be under direct control of their owners this time of year. It is very easy for a dog to catch and kill newborn wildlife. It is unlawful for dogs to harass or kill big game animals and if they do so, the owner or person in control of the dog is held responsible. Let’s all do our part to limit conflict with wildlife this June,” Petkash concluded.
